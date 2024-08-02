QueBIT DataWORQ* delivers a platform to cleanse and manage your data sources from IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson and back. Quickly integrate with nearly all relational data sources, APIs and flat file sources. Layer in our predictive time series forecasts for cutting edge planning. Automate the entire process by infusing AI and machine learning to drive business operations allowing you to focus on impact and analysis.
Operationalize existing processes and make them an effective part of your solution. Streamline your data flows leaving a clean audit trail behind them.
Schedule flows with a robust set of scheduling options. Watch folders for new files and automatically process them as they are added.
Automate your solution and be alerted in-app or via email when issues arise or when work is completed. Intuitive logs and issue descriptions allow for quick resolutions.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.