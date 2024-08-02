QueBIT DataWORQ
Automate and accelerate your business planning processes with an enhanced xP&A platform
Request a demo
Screenshot showing Planning Analytics dashboard
Quebit logo
An optimized and automated xP&A integration platform

QueBIT DataWORQ* delivers a platform to cleanse and manage your data sources from IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson and back. Quickly integrate with nearly all relational data sources, APIs and flat file sources. Layer in our predictive time series forecasts for cutting edge planning. Automate the entire process by infusing AI and machine learning to drive business operations allowing you to focus on impact and analysis.
See the solutions

Return to the showcase page and discover more integrated solutions.
Key features of QueBIT DataWORQ
Data management and integration Simplify IBM Planning Analytics cloud integration by communicating with DataWORQ directly from IBM Planning Analytics. Native integration with IBM Planning Analytics cloud and on-premises allows you to pull data, push data or call Turbo Integrator processes without requiring coding.
Predict and automate Leverage external predictors and over a dozen built-in time series forecasting algorithms such as Prophet by Facebook. Automatically select the best performing algorithms for your data with no coding required. Build AI and machine learning into your business to optimize for the future.
Benefits Request a demo now Orchestrate

Operationalize existing processes and make them an effective part of your solution. Streamline your data flows leaving a clean audit trail behind them.

 Schedule

Schedule flows with a robust set of scheduling options. Watch folders for new files and automatically process them as they are added.

 Automate and alter

Automate your solution and be alerted in-app or via email when issues arise or when work is completed. Intuitive logs and issue descriptions allow for quick resolutions.
Request a demo

Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

 Request a live demo
Return to showcase

Explore other solutions for the development and UI accelerators.

Find another solution
More ways to explore Partners
Footnotes

*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.