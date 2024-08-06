DataMaestro* is a data orchestration platform that reduces the time, cost and complexity involved in managing Planning Analytics (TM1) environments. It empowers admins to move data within and across cubes without writing complex TurboIntegrator scripts.

It offers an easy-to-use, web-based interface and a single console to manage all DataMaestro and TI processes in one place. Copy data for one cube or multiple cubes in a single task to existing elements or create new elements on-the-fly.