DataMaestro* is a data orchestration platform that reduces the time, cost and complexity involved in managing Planning Analytics (TM1) environments. It empowers admins to move data within and across cubes without writing complex TurboIntegrator scripts.
It offers an easy-to-use, web-based interface and a single console to manage all DataMaestro and TI processes in one place. Copy data for one cube or multiple cubes in a single task to existing elements or create new elements on-the-fly.
Return to the showcase page and discover more integrated solutions.
Save time by making it easier to manage data processing steps with just a few simple steps.
Save money by eliminating the need for sophisticated TurboIntegrator scripting skills.
Help system administrators organize and manage their data orchestrations in one place.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.