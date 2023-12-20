By automating the reporting process, CoreEPM eliminates challenges and complexities while turning this critical data into a key strategic asset. Coupled with operational metrics and KPIs, CoreEPM delivers a holistic view of the business to provide group-wide planning, modelling and insight across the consolidated entities at an increased cadence.
Remove complexity, define standards, increase insight, support the CFO and Board, and manage multi-jurisdictional requirements, GAAP and IFRS.
Drive organizational change and transparency while lifting performance. Deliver insight across business group, entity and business unit levels.
Measure, monitor, and act. Deliver enhanced enterprise business performance with an out-of-the-box configurable EPM platform.