Financial and operational consolidation for enterprise-wide insight and analytics
CoreEPM is an enterprise performance management (EPM) solution that automates the consolidation of financial and operational data from disparate ledgers and ERPs.

By automating the reporting process, CoreEPM eliminates challenges and complexities while turning this critical data into a key strategic asset. Coupled with operational metrics and KPIs, CoreEPM delivers a holistic view of the business to provide group-wide planning, modelling and insight across the consolidated entities at an increased cadence.
Benefits Financial consolidation

Remove complexity, define standards, increase insight, support the CFO and Board, and manage multi-jurisdictional requirements, GAAP and IFRS.

 Operational consolidation

Drive organizational change and transparency while lifting performance. Deliver insight across business group, entity and business unit levels.

 EPM planning and analytics

Measure, monitor, and act. Deliver enhanced enterprise business performance with an out-of-the-box configurable EPM platform.
CoreEPM in action
Enterprise-wide consolidation for performance management, planning and modeling Capture, consolidate and model your complete organization from group to individual entity. Adjust drivers and key metrics to model and plan for outcomes and initiatives. Keep track of actuals in near real time to monitor the health of your organization.
Automate key financial, regulatory, legal and management reports Deliver the reports required across the group and entity structures for financial, legal, statutory and management reporting obligations. Turn the data that supports the reporting process into a strategic asset to increase visibility and efficiency.
As a USD 6 billion global steel business, we required a more frequent, detailed and consolidated view of our 150 profit centers for our financial reporting and operational performance processes. Lee Kane Head of Financial Planning and Analysis Infrabuild
