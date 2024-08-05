elKom introduces three solutions, elKomBI*, elKomPLAN* and elKomKONS* for IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson. Designed to accelerate corporate planning while making your business data and structures more transparent. New features simplify the process of group consolidation and reporting through automation. Deploy individually or as integrated solutions to meet business needs.
Extract meaningful insights from unstructured data based on the OLAP databases with IBM Planning Analytics and Excel as your frontend UI.
Automate the creation of planning objects balance sheet, P&L, liquidity and cashflow.
Automate data imports from your legacy systems with IBM Planning Analytics TurboIntegrator.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.