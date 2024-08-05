Cubewise Supply Focus*, powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson, is a decision-making platform that enables organizations to drive digital transformations. It’s a centralized environment that unifies business intelligence, integrated business planning, and predictive analytics. Fully customizable business planning applications provide fast, flexible and collaborative tools for supply chain management.
Return to the showcase page and discover more integrated solutions.
Incorporate drivers, generate actionable insights and provide automatic outlier detection. Identify demand patterns and compose machine-learning models.
Adapt to changing circumstances and objectives when composing a schedule. Support a variety of business cases.
Make informed decisions by having visibility on the outcomes of different situation with fast, flexible and predictive scenario modeling.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.