Modernize supply chain planning and reporting management
Optimize supply chain management with Cubewise Supply Focus

Cubewise Supply Focus*, powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson, is a decision-making platform that enables organizations to drive digital transformations. It’s a centralized environment that unifies business intelligence, integrated business planning, and predictive analytics. Fully customizable business planning applications provide fast, flexible and collaborative tools for supply chain management.
Key features of Cubewise Supply Focus
Demand planning powered by demand sensing Benefit from advanced analytics and automated base prediction to focus on underlying drivers, marketing initiatives and product launches.
Supply planning powered by decision optimization Drive operational excellence by maximizing on-time availability for consumers, optimizing cost and inventory for higher profitability.
Incorporate drivers, generate actionable insights and provide automatic outlier detection. Identify demand patterns and compose machine-learning models.

Adapt to changing circumstances and objectives when composing a schedule. Support a variety of business cases.

Make informed decisions by having visibility on the outcomes of different situation with fast, flexible and predictive scenario modeling.
Footnotes

*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.