Get a deeper look into IBM Planning Analytics with demos, videos, case studies, and more
  Discover pre-built samples - Navigate through a diverse range of planning samples.

  Choose your interface - Experience planning on the web via Planning Analytics Workspace or directly within Excel.

  Collaborate with colleagues - Invite your team members and embrace a shared trial journey. 
Demos

 IBM Planning Analytics overview

An AI-infused integrated planning solution — the simplicity of spreadsheets blended with a powerful database. Simplify business planning and analysis.

 Financial planning and analysis

Check out an interactive scenario of how IBM Planning Analytics can help you achieve your fiscal goals.

 Workforce planning (HR)

Check out an interactive scenario of how IBM Planning Analytics can automate and streamline management processes in one platform.

 Financial planning with IBM Planning Analytics

Dynamically integrate profit and loss, balance sheet, and cash flow. Strategize for the future with clarity and confidence.

 Demand planning with IBM Planning Analytics

Intelligently navigate current inventory data, supplier constraints, and distribution challenges. Get the right products delivered to the right locations at the perfect moment.

 Sales and operational planning with IBM Planning Analytics

Bring together sales planning, marketing, operations, and finance. See the amazing business benefits of teamwork with this unified approach.

 Sales territory and quota planning with IBM Planning Analytics

Optimize each territory for maximum coverage and set ambitious, yet realistic quotas. Make data-driven decisions that boost your sales productivity.

 Headcount and staffing planning with IBM Planning Analytics

Simplify workflows and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Get in-depth insights on employee management, performance metrics, and talent retention strategies.
Learn and train

See the IBM Planning Analytics solution brief

 IBM® Planning Analytics solution brief

Get details on how IBM Planning Analytics accelerates planning and forecasting cycles and allows for collaboration across the business.

Product documentation

Find out more about installing, using, and administering IBM Planning Analytics on the IBM Knowledge Center.

 Data and AI accelerator catalog

See best practice guides, industry use cases, planning models and more.

 Join the community

Stay up to date on the latest IBM Planning Analytics and IBM Cognos® innovations. Community members gain access to tips and tricks from IBM experts and their peers. Plus, take advantage of the opportunity to influence product direction for the IBM analytics portfolio.
Customer videos Ancestry

Makes changes to their income statement, balance sheet and cashflow in real time.

 Vapo Oy

Uses Planning Analytics to reduce complexity and implement a new sustainable business model.

 Stein Mart

Drives better reporting results for Stein Mart by helping gather data and simplifying it.

 Sunbelt Rentals

Optimizes their planning processes and produces new data and reports in a short amount of time with IBM Planning Analytics and Cognos Analytics.

Montage International

Expands luxury properties rapidly through the real-time visibility that IBM Planning Analytics and Cognos Analytics provide.
Case studies Knauf

Upgraded to IBM Planning Analytics in just eight weeks for improved performance in outcome planning and forecasting by more than 500 users across the organization.

Swisscom

Swisscom reduces planning and reporting times in half. Save time for the work that matters.

 Vaasan Ltd.

Better energy consumption forecasting improves the ability to negotiate energy prices for this Finnish bakery company.

 UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD)

IBM Planning Analytics helps the Ministry of Defence support 190,000 armed forces service personnel by streamlining shared business services.

 Länsförsäkringar AB

Drives precision in long-term forecasts by increasing planning cycles to 10 annually.

Hear from the analysts BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A)

IBM Planning Analytics is recognized as a Market Leader

 The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Planning Analytics

Commissioned study by Forrester Consulting finds that IBM customers see USD 3.2 million in benefits over three years.

 BI & Analytics Survey 2023 by BARC

95% of users recommend IBM Planning Analytics, top ranked for flexibility and performance. See what users appreciate most when choosing a business intelligence and analytics solution.
See IBM Planning Analytics in action. Discover how you can take your planning analytics to the next level.

