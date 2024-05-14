“We have during the last 25 years made banking and insurance work together,” says Peter Ivert, Head of Group Business Control at Länsförsäkringar AB.

Länsförsäkringar AB conducts central banking and insurance administration, among other joint functions, for the 23 regional mutual insurance companies that make up the Länsförsäkringar Alliance. Each alliance company operates independently under the shared brand name Länsförsäkringar (county insurance), offering local banking, insurance, pension and real estate brokerage services through branch offices.

To carry out its work for the alliance, the company had quickly expanded to encompass several subsidiaries. These included Länsförsäkringar Bank, one of the country’s largest banks, and Länsförsäkringar Liv, one of the larger life insurance companies.

Long-term financial success in an organization of this size and diversity required all division and branch managers to take greater ownership of their respective business costs. Yet, given rapid growth at Länsförsäkringar AB, its financial planning and reporting solutions no longer supported enterprisewide data accuracy and visibility.

“We lacked a common way to see costs and results, both on a group level and across fundamentally different businesses,” explains Ivert.

The company also needed more flexible tools with user-friendly interfaces that enabled managers to visualize and analyze data pertinent to their own operations. Ivert continues, “Managers needed to be able to draw their own conclusions about ‘Why am I costing this much?’ and ‘What can I do to reduce my cost?’”