Introducing Cognos Analytics 12. Make better decisions faster with AI-powered insights.
Construction workers

Get answers faster with AI

Unlock the full potential of your data with AI-powered automation and insights in Cognos Analytics. The natural language AI assistant is always available–describe the data you need and let Cognos Analytics build stunning data visualizations for you. 

Move to the new generation of BI with AI capabilities that not only bring an accurate, trusted and complete picture of your business, but forecast what’s coming in the future, predict outcomes and explain why they may happen.

 Learn what's new in IBM Cognos Analytics 12 Web-based data modeling

Upload, connect to, join and model your data.

 Interactive dashboards and enterprise reports

Up to 5 users can join the same trial instance.

 Data exploration and prediction

Predictive forecasting, decision trees, AI assistant and more.
Interactive demo
Features Accelerate data prep with AI

Use built-in AI to accelerate and improve blending data or finding the optimal tables for your model.

 Automate data exploration

Uncover hidden trends and drivers with the help of AI so you can get the facts behind your data and deliver insights in real time.

 Visualize and report on data

Create powerful visualizations, tell the story of your data and share insights via email, Slack or the mobile app.

 Scale and integrate

Bring together advanced analytics and data science into daily operations and seize new opportunities.

 Protect your data

Governed self-service analytics adapts to your requirements and protects data from misuse.

 Flexible deployment options

Deploy on-premises, your cloud infrustructure or on IBM Cloud. 

Ventana Buyers Guide for Analytics and Data

IBM Cognos Analytics ranked as 'Exemplary’ in Ventana’s 2023 Buyers Guide for Analytics and Data.

Case studies
L’Oreal

L'Oreal team automates validation for thousands of reports to deploy to team members worldwide, and had many takeaways from this implementation.

 Conestoga Wood Specialties

Timeless craftsmanship takes off with analytics and AI in the 21st century by maximizing data and AI to grow a thriving business.

 Kai Ming

Kai Ming makes more data-driven decisions with IBM Cognos Analytics to better serve low-income families by providing child educational services and family resources.

 Elkjøp Norway

Flexible scaling during Black Friday sales, increased need for real-time data on mobile phones during COVID-19 and customized dashboards for more applications.

 Mueller, Inc.

Breathes new life into legacy data.

 Alliant Energy

Heather Gardner uses Cognos Analytics to create a cleaner future at Alliant Energy.

 Lindt

Chocolatier Lindt Canada business has used Cognos Analytics for more than 20 years as an analytics solution for its sales and marketing functions.
Pricing plans

Starting at USD 10.60 * per month/per user Standard

Dashboarding and stories • AI Assistant • Mobile app • View saved report output • Receive email reports • View/interact with active reports

Starting at USD 42.40 * per month/per user Premium

Standard features • Create and edit reports • Run reports in HTML, CSV, Excel and more • Schedule reports and jobs • Save report output in Cognos • Exploration

Ratings and reviews
Take the next step

Try IBM® Cognos® Analytics free or book a live demo with an IBM expert to discuss how it can address your specific business needs.

Footnotes

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.