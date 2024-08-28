Unlock the full potential of your data with AI-powered automation and insights in Cognos Analytics. The natural language AI assistant is always available–describe the data you need and let Cognos Analytics build stunning data visualizations for you.
Move to the new generation of BI with AI capabilities that not only bring an accurate, trusted and complete picture of your business, but forecast what’s coming in the future, predict outcomes and explain why they may happen.
Upload, connect to, join and model your data.
Up to 5 users can join the same trial instance.
Predictive forecasting, decision trees, AI assistant and more.
Use built-in AI to accelerate and improve blending data or finding the optimal tables for your model.
Uncover hidden trends and drivers with the help of AI so you can get the facts behind your data and deliver insights in real time.
Create powerful visualizations, tell the story of your data and share insights via email, Slack or the mobile app.
Bring together advanced analytics and data science into daily operations and seize new opportunities.
Governed self-service analytics adapts to your requirements and protects data from misuse.
Deploy on-premises, your cloud infrustructure or on IBM Cloud.
L'Oreal team automates validation for thousands of reports to deploy to team members worldwide, and had many takeaways from this implementation.
Timeless craftsmanship takes off with analytics and AI in the 21st century by maximizing data and AI to grow a thriving business.
Kai Ming makes more data-driven decisions with IBM Cognos Analytics to better serve low-income families by providing child educational services and family resources.
Flexible scaling during Black Friday sales, increased need for real-time data on mobile phones during COVID-19 and customized dashboards for more applications.
Breathes new life into legacy data.
Heather Gardner uses Cognos Analytics to create a cleaner future at Alliant Energy.
Chocolatier Lindt Canada business has used Cognos Analytics for more than 20 years as an analytics solution for its sales and marketing functions.
Dashboarding and stories • AI Assistant • Mobile app • View saved report output • Receive email reports • View/interact with active reports
Standard features • Create and edit reports • Run reports in HTML, CSV, Excel and more • Schedule reports and jobs • Save report output in Cognos • Exploration
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.