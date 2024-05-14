The Planning Analytics solution runs calculations faster than Swisscom’s previous solution. “If you change a price, you can adjust that in your model and everything is calculated in real time,” says Frey. “It takes seconds.” This speed is especially important for Swisscom because it has such a large volume of data, along with several hundred users working on the system at the same time. Swisscom is even able to run large batch processes during the workday, such as copying massive amounts of data between cubes, and users aren’t impacted at all. “We get efficiency gains, cost savings, usability improvements—and also better data integrity now with Planning Analytics,” says Frey.



Usability with Planning Analytics software is a huge improvement over Swisscom’s previous solution because it includes a straightforward web interface. “With the integration with Excel, you can design your reports in Excel and directly publish them on the web,” says Frey. “It’s a fully automated platform.” Swisscom reports that its month-end closing processes are much faster than with the company’s previous solution, requiring approximately 50% less time. Plus, with the Planning Analytics solution, Swisscom has centralized model and report development. “One small unit builds the reports for all of Swisscom,” says Goetschi. Swisscom reduced operations costs by automating the configuration and management of the planning solution in an external component.

Swisscom is also enjoying improvements in its intercompany planning processes. “Intercompany planning is fully integrated into the Planning Analytics solution,” says Frey. “Users can see results immediately. So if a company changes their financial values, the receiving company can immediately see what the impact will be on their bottom line.” The user interface in the Planning Analytics software is also more intuitive to use than Swisscom’s previous solution, so business users can access information and make updates much more easily than before.

Swisscom runs large data cubes within Planning Analytics software with a total size over 700 Gb. In the future, the company might be interested in integrating predictive capabilities for the automatic creation of baseline plans and may consider IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a possible future deployment option.