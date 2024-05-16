IBM Cloud Pak® for Data is a modular set of integrated software components for data analysis, organization and management. It is available for self-hosting, or as a managed service on IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform helps improve productivity and reduce complexity. Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.
Deployment options include on-premises software version built on the Red Hat® OpenShift® container platform, or a fully managed version built on the IBM Cloud®.
The solution areas Cloud Pak for Data addresses are:
2. Data insights and applications – Delivering decisions from data and AI apps to consumers
3. Data sources – Storing, managing and unlocking the value of data
Access data across business silos, on premises and in clouds, without moving the data.
Universally safeguard data usage with privacy and usage policy enforcement across all data.
Enable users of all skill levels to access trusted data with tailored interfaces (Code, Canvas, No Code).
8x faster access to distributed data at lower costs across cloud and on-premises sources.
25–65% reduced ETL requests allow data engineers to concentrate on higher value work.
USD 27 million in manual cataloging eliminated to save costs like IBM Global Chief Data Office experienced.
Change Machine, a nonprofit tech organization, engaged IBM to create an AI-powered recommendation engine that capitalizes on data to help financial coaches share inclusive and equitable fintech products most relevant to customers’ goals.
Software license
Adopt the full power and flexibility of the Cloud Pak for Data platform, tailored to your organization’s needs. On any cloud or a hyperconverged infrastructure solution.
IBM Cloud Pak for Data Express
Select one of three pre-built, affordable entry points for data cataloguing, ELT via SQL pushdown, or data science.
Simplify discovery and access to quality, protected data.
Extract, load and transform data with reusable data pipelines and SQL runtime.
Build, run and manage AI models and optimize decisions.
IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service
Pay-As-You-Go pricing lets you scale services and pay only for what you use1 or commit to a subscription for discounts. You can also try the following Data Fabric use case packages.
Find, protect, and deliver quality data to the right users.
Connect and move data across multicloud environments on premises.
Choose one or more individual services.
Accelerate AI with this all-in-one data and AI platform in-a-box. Deploy faster using preconfigured plug-and-play nodes.
Install IBM Cloud Pak data and AI services in a few clicks. Use advanced data and AI tools and get guidance from IBM experts.
Deploy a multi-master, production instance of IBM Cloud Pak for Data into a new VPC on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.
IBM and AWS are creating a seamless analytics journey with IBM Cloud Pak for Data on AWS. Read the report
Install a standalone version of IBM Cloud Pak for Data in Microsoft Azure using Terraform.
Address your most important business priorities and speed time to value with pre-integrated services on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. Easily customize the platform to your unique needs by leveraging a comprehensive catalog of services from IBM and IBM Business Partners. As an extensible cloud-native data and AI platform, IBM Cloud Pak for Data enables you to scale your data and AI initiatives to meet the particular demands of your organization and industry.
Explore services for AI, analytics, dashboards, data governance, data sources, developer tools and storage.
¹ A virtual processor core (VPC) is a unit of measurement that is used to determine the cost of IBM services. It is based on the number of virtual cores dedicated to a service's instance or runtime.
² Costs shown are based on pay-as-you-go list prices and estimated usage. Actual cost per month will vary depending on usage and any additional services or capabilities purchased.
³ Starting price excludes IBM Data Virtualization. To include IBM Data Virtualization, please contact Sales.