Data matters. To maximize business value from artificial intelligence and ensure trust, a strong data strategy is critical. IBM's data fabric provides organizations with a trusted data foundation, enabling clients to leverage automation for data discovery, enrichment and protection with our data governance and quality capabilities, employing various data integration styles to deliver reliable data for AI workflows. This architecture is composable, allowing IBM to meet clients wherever they are in their data journey.

The most common data use cases and challenges? Data integration, data governance, data observability, data security, data catalog, data orchestration, and master data management. Learn more about each and how a modern data architecture—like data fabric—can help shape and unify a data-driven enterprise.