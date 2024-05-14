With each generation becoming more tech-savvy than the last, how does a 21st century museum such as PalaisPopulaire stay relevant today? By adapting to the environment around it and embracing the digital landscape, right alongside its audience.

With the help of IBM®, visitors can explore the facility at their own pace using Museum Intelligent Assistant (MIA), the IBM watsonx Assistant technology within PalaisPopulaire’s mobile app. MIA allows museum-goers to ask a wide range of questions about the exhibit’s offerings interactively.

“Working with AI is becoming more and more a part of our lives,” says Sara Bernshausen, Deputy Director of PalaisPopulaire. “I recommend throwing yourself into the adventure with IBM and looking at how it can enrich your art experience.”