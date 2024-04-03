IBM watsonx Assistant is a next-gen conversational AI solution that empowers anyone in your organization to effortlessly build generative AI Assistants that deliver frictionless self-service experiences to customers across any device or channel, help boost employee productivity, and scale across your business.
— User-friendly interface with drag-and-drop conversation builder and pre-built templates.
— Out-of-the-box Large Language Models, Large Speech Models, Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP, NLU), and Intelligent Context Gathering, to better understand the context of each conversation in natural language.
— Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for accurate, contextual, and up-to-date conversational answers around the clock, grounded in your company's knowledge base.
Design your first AI assistant within minutes.
Cut cost and drive revenue with watsonx Assistant
Powerful customer service chatbots increase sales with quick and accurate answers while saving contact center budget.
HR automation can improve the employee experience and save time for your entire staff. Employees can get questions answered 24/7.
Powerful AI chatbot marketing software helps you improve customer experiences and boost lead generation with fast, personalized customer support.
Powerful watsonx Large Language Models (LLMs), designed for targeted business use cases.
No coding skills required to build generative AI assistants on our intuitive interface.
Pre-built connections with a wide array of channels, business systems and third-party apps.
Added security to safeguard against hackers and misuse of customer data.
Robust analytics dashboard and extensive reports to track conversation performance.
Intelligent virtual assistants provide self-service answers and actions during off-hours for a consistent customer experience.
