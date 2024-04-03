Home AI and ML watsonx Assistant watsonx Assistant
Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care with conversational AI
Conversational AI for fast and friendly customer care

IBM watsonx Assistant is a next-gen conversational AI solution that empowers anyone in your organization to effortlessly build generative AI Assistants that deliver frictionless self-service experiences to customers across any device or channel, help boost employee productivity, and scale across your business. 

— User-friendly interface with drag-and-drop conversation builder and pre-built templates.

Out-of-the-box Large Language Models, Large Speech Models, Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP, NLU), and Intelligent Context Gathering, to better understand the context of each conversation in natural language.

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for accurate, contextual, and up-to-date conversational answers around the clock, grounded in your company's knowledge base.
Use cases  watsonx Assistant can be quickly configured to meet the special needs of your department. Customer service

Powerful customer service chatbots increase sales with quick and accurate answers while saving contact center budget.

 watsonx Assistant for customer service Human resources

HR automation can improve the employee experience and save time for your entire staff. Employees can get questions answered 24/7.

 watsonx Assistant for HR Marketing

Powerful AI chatbot marketing software helps you improve customer experiences and boost lead generation with fast, personalized customer support.

 watsonx Assistant for marketing
Features Explore how you can speed communications with customers, boost productivity, and improve your bottom line. Artificial intelligence

Powerful watsonx Large Language Models (LLMs), designed for targeted business use cases.

 Explore the power of AI Visual builder 

No coding skills required to build generative AI assistants on our intuitive interface.

Explore how to build a chatbot Integrations

Pre-built connections with a wide array of channels, business systems and third-party apps.

 Explore the integrations Security

Added security to safeguard against hackers and misuse of customer data.

 Explore data privacy Analytics

Robust analytics dashboard and extensive reports to track conversation performance.

 Explore chatbot data insights Self-service availability

Intelligent virtual assistants provide self-service answers and actions during off-hours for a consistent customer experience.

 Explore enhanced customer service

Industries

Banking  Transform the digital banking experience you offer customers and personalize interactions so they feel uniquely human. Explore watsonx Assistant for banking
Government AI-powered chatbots for 24/7 citizen support can help your government better serve and connect with your constituents.  Explore watsonx Assistant for government
Healthcare AI-powered chatbots deliver intelligent automation to streamline experiences. Empower patients to quickly help themselves with simple inquiries. Explore watsonx Assistant for healthcare
Insurance AI-powered chatbots set a new standard for insurance when you deliver the experiences customers demand. Provide immediate responses that are personalized and accurate. Explore watsonx Assistant for insurance
Retail watsonx Assistant fuels the hybrid shopping experiences that today’s customers want. Deliver highly personalized, contextually relevant shopping experiences with omni-channel support at scale. Explore watsonx Assistant for retail
Telecommunications Transform your telco contact center into a revenue generator with watsonx Assistant and AI expertise from IBM. watsonx benefits estimator for telco
Reviews
