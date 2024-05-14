With steady deployment and adoption across the company, the new solution reduced the six-week forecasting process to less than one week—an 83% reduction, even amid changes.

“One of our goals from the very beginning was to address the capacity,” Nedelcu adds. “This year, we’ve been able to improve our inventory position by about 16%.” That means the company is able to support the business with 16% less inventory than it maintained a year ago—especially notable in a year when food service turbulence has seen both grocery gains and restaurant losses.

“Having this tool, we are very quick to assess where we have available capacity and to address the current market needs,” Nedelcu says. Instead of taking weeks, the company can now process data within a few hours, taking two days for analysis, discussion and review, and provide clarity on the available capacity to proceed with new products and to support the current market.

“Plus, sites have a consistent way of getting the information, and they know exactly what to build. So, there are efficiencies in terms of building the right product and having the right inventory on the floor,” Nedelcu says. “Having the visibility means being able to make better business decisions and understanding what’s required from a capital investment perspective. And we’re able to give them that, that visibility of what is available and what we can or can’t support.”

Nedelcu adds that “the ease of implementation, in phases, helped get engagement from the users—it wasn’t a scary thing. Converge has definitely made the road easier. We’ve received all the support that we needed.”

“I’m a planner at heart,” Nedelcu says. “That’s what I’ve done all my career, and I’m very proud to implement something like this—to get everyone in the business that I needed to give their approval to continue on this journey.”

And by embarking on this analytics journey, this food packaging leader managed to navigate this turbulent year with ease. Novolex can now receive an accurate, timely view of what is happening at any given time through the IBM Cognos descriptive analytics capabilities. IBM Cognos also yields clear prescriptive analytics, recommending the best course of action when facing dynamic demand.

Now, Novolex is taking the final step. Since Nedelcu’s supply chain team has become the company’s trusted authority on forecasting metrics, the team plans to expand upon the system. The next phase would be to add in predictive analytics that consider a wider range of factors, provide more detailed forecasts and help clarify how the company needs to prepare for the future.

“Change happens every day, as we all know,” Nedelcu says. “But with the most recent pandemic, I can tell you that if we didn’t have the new process and a system to support it, I would have had a tougher time.”