Once the AI Studio’s muscles started to build, the conversation at Lufthansa turned to modernizing the company’s data science platform to bring all the disparate projects under one virtual roof—boosting the cache and effectiveness of its data science group and tying their activities closer to the needs of the business.

Data scientists and data engineers often struggle with having to spend too much time maintaining their projects and not enough time proving their business value. At Lufthansa, all of the above was true, and it was also compounded by limited scalability, lack of access to public software updates and a need for security improvements. What the company needed was a tool inside the data science pipeline to monitor, build and scale models.

IBM® Data Science and AI Elite and IBM Software Services teams joined Lufthansa in a two-day Enterprise Design Thinking™ Workshop to build out a data science platform that would offer a single environment where data scientists could experiment with new techniques and quickly roll out models with monitoring and modeling already in place.

The data science platform allows data scientists to work with new data sources. Or, by virtue of being open source, they can work more collaboratively or in their preferred language—or take advantage of other data science capabilities in IBM Watson Studio, such as AutoAI and IBM Watson Machine Learning technology for model development and deployment. Together with the IBM Watson OpenScale solution, used for bias and drift mitigation during runtime, all of the offerings are available as platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) options on the IBM public cloud or as microservices through the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform available on any cloud.