IBM Watson® Studio empowers data scientists, developers and analysts to build, run and manage AI models, and optimize decisions anywhere on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. Unite teams, automate AI lifecycles and speed time to value on an open multicloud architecture.



Bring together open source frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow and scikit-learn with IBM and its ecosystem tools for code-based and visual data science. Work with Jupyter notebooks, JupyterLab and CLIs — or in languages such as Python, R and Scala.