Go from AI pilots to production to impact with AI technologies built for business.

Put AI into action

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the transformative technology of our time. Breakthroughs that were once considered possible only in science fiction are now real AI tools you can apply to specific tasks and entire processes. Unlike traditional computer programs, generative AI can augment human intelligence and help businesses achieve new levels of productivity. 

IBM’s adaptive AI solutions are designed to solve real business problems. We employ an open, enterprise-grade AI approach that provides more choice, greater flexibility to best fit your business needs. Through a consultative partnership, we apply AI to the workflows and systems that are core to your business operations, such as SAP, Salesforce, and AWS. This means:

  • Using the right AI and training on the right data sets at the right time

  • Running AI models from anywhere with secure access to your data wherever it is stored

  • Prioritizing safety and compliance with a holistic AI governance approach for your AI systems

  • Extending your team's capabilities with flexible, fit-for-purpose AI tools and services  

With IBM, scale artificial intelligence to more parts of your business with greater confidence and stronger results. Wherever you are on your AI journey, IBM can help.
watsonx.governance

Govern generative AI models built in watsonx.ai and those built on third-party platforms

What's new in AI from IBM Research

Explore IBM’s AI Solutions IBM’s artificial intelligence solutions help you build the future of your business. These include: IBM® watsonx™, our AI and data platform and portfolio of AI-powered assistants; IBM® Granite™, our family of open-sourced, high-performing and cost-efficient models trained on trusted enterprise data; IBM Consulting, our AI services to redesign workflows; and our hybrid cloud offerings that enable AI-ready infrastructure to better scale AI. Choose models designed for the enterprise

Granite: a family of open-sourced, high performing, cost-efficient models, built on domain-specific data you can trust.

 Granite: a family of open-sourced, high performing, cost-efficient models, built on domain-specific data you can trust.

Easily tailor AI models, manage all data sources, and accelerate responsible AI workflows—all on one AI and data platform. 

 Easily tailor AI models, manage all data sources, and accelerate responsible AI workflows—all on one AI and data platform.

Customize and integrate purpose-built generative AI virtual assistants into core enterprise workflows.

 Customize and integrate purpose-built generative AI virtual assistants into core enterprise workflows.

Simplify and automate IT with a hybrid cloud designed to scale AI using your data and applications.

 Simplify and automate IT with a hybrid cloud designed to scale AI using your data and applications.

Engage with AI experts and engineers to re-design workflows and drive true business transformation.

 Engage with AI experts and engineers to re-design workflows and drive true business transformation.

Start with AI use cases

IBM can help you start today and apply various types of AI to the top use cases most beneficial for your business. From natural language processing (NLP) to generative AI to machine learning algorithms and deep learning, IBM’s AI capabilities can help:

  • Achieve high-performance automation for tedious work
  • Optimize business processes
  • Streamline data science workflows and management
  • Surface near real-time insights
  • Facilitate better decision-making

Scale AI and accelerate time to value with our expert consultants and engineers and the right AI technologies. Build competitive advantage in areas such as customer service, HR, and IT operations across industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, and more.

AI for customer service Elevate your customer experience to differentiate your organization by intelligently applying AI technology.
AI for application modernization Strategize and modernize the development and management of your apps with the power of AI and hybrid cloud.
AI for talent transformation Optimize your workforce with our AI augmented HR solutions and expertise.
AI for Marketing Modify your strategy and content based on AI technology that identifies customer behavior, preferences and sales trends.
AI for finance operations Use AI-powered insights for better performance measurement, forecasting and more confident decision making.
AI for IT operations  Discover how AI for IT operations deliver the insights needed to help drive exceptional business performance.
How clients are applying AI See how IBM clients are problem solving their way to real business value with AI. Discover how companies are using watsonx 99% Improvement in turnaround time of journey testing. Learn more about Vodafone 75% Faster hiring processes anticipated. Learn more about Silver Egg Technology >40% Reduction in cloud-related operating costs. Learn more about Water Corporation

Accelerate your AI journey

Learn what is artificial intelligence for business from IBM thought leaders ranging from AI researchers to business executives.
Foundation model guide

From large language models (LLM) to small language models (SLM), explore how you can choose the right AI foundation model for your business use case.

 CEO Study

Discover the six hard truths CEOs must face to gain an edge with the use of AI and generative AI.

 Hybrid cloud ebook

See how you can maximize the value of hybrid cloud and harness the large amounts of data spread across your enterprise in the generative AI era.

Stay on top of the future of AI

Searching for human brain inspired AI algorithms

IBM Researcher Dmitry Krotov is on the hunt for artificial neural networks that can crunch data as efficiently as the brain.

 Creatively apply gen AI

Join Malcolm Gladwell as the Smart Talks with IBM podcast dives into the world artificial intelligence -with a focus on the powerful concept of ‘open’- its possibilities, implications, and misconceptions.

 Understand key computer science terms

AI vs machine learning vs deep learning vs neural networks. What’s the difference? And how do they relate to one another? Our experts break down the details.

 Get ready for artificial general intelligence

While AGI remains theoretical, organizations can take proactive steps to prepare for the arrival of superintelligence by fostering a collaborative environment where human intelligence and AI can partner seamlessly.

 AI science for real-world impact

A community of scientists at MIT and IBM Research are advancing AI research to impact business and society.
Strategize with our experts

Get started quickly with an AI strategy briefing for watsonx. Discover where generative AI can make the biggest impact and how watsonx can elevate your tech investments.

