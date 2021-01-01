Practicing data science comes with challenges. It comes with fragmented data, a short supply of data science skills, and various tools, practices, and frameworks to choose from run with rigid IT standards for training and deployment. It's also challenging to operationalize ML models with unclear accuracy and difficult-to-audit predictions.

Using IBM data science tools and solutions, you can accelerate AI-driven innovation with:

- An intelligent data fabric

- A simplified ModelOps lifecycle

- The ability to run any AI model with a flexible deployment

- Trusted and explainable AI

In other words, you get the ability to operationalize data science models on any cloud while instilling trust in AI outcomes. Moreover, you'll be able to manage and govern the AI lifecycle with ModelOps, optimize business decisions with prescriptive analytics and accelerate time to value with visual modeling tools.

