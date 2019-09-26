By 2023, 70% of AI workloads will use application containers or be built using a serverless programming model necessitating a DevOps culture.

ModelOps is a principled approach to operationalizing a model in apps. ModelOps synchronizes cadences between the application and model pipelines. With multicloud ModelOps you can optimize your data science and AI investments using data, models and resources from edge to core to cloud.

Multicloud ModelOps covers the end-to-end lifecycles for optimizing the use of models and applications across clouds, targeting machine learning models, optimization models and other operational models to integrate with Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CICD). IBM Cloud Pak® for Data uses IBM Watson® Studio as the ideal platform to build your multicloud ModelOps practice.