IBM SPSS Modeler is a leading visual data science and machine learning (ML) solution designed to help enterprises accelerate time to value by speeding up operational tasks for data scientists. Organizations worldwide use it for data preparation and discovery, predictive analytics, model management and deployment, and ML to monetize data assets.

IBM SPSS Modeler is also available within IBM Cloud Pak for Data, a containerized data and AI platform that enables you to build and run predictive models anywhere — on any cloud and on premises. IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service enables you to run Modeler flows on the public cloud. You can try it today at no cost with no download required.