Scale your enterprise AI capabilities

Integrating AI into your organization starts with identifying how AI platforms, foundational models, generative AI and machine learning (ML) align with key goals. Businesses tend to overestimate the impact of AI capabilities and underestimate the complexity—requiring data and analytics leaders to manage expectations, or risk costly project failures.²



“If you’re a data leader, think about the things your teams are being asked for the most, and how AI could make life easier for those lines of business,” says Ann Leach, Director, Portfolio Product Management, IBM. “Where can they infuse AI to help make decisions, create better workflows and processes, or provide information to the business that drives forward thinking?”

To make the most of your AI applications, keep these directives in mind:

Connect to business outcomes

Work with leadership to serve your organization’s overall business objectives. Tim Humphrey, Chief Analytics Officer, IBM suggests that whether you’re considering an AI use case with a leader in marketing, human resources, supply chain, sales or asset management, you should ask where the leader is trying to take that function or organization. You need to understand both where it is now and where it’s supposed to go. Humphrey adds, “If you can’t apply AI along that continuum of as is and to be, you shouldn’t start.”

Do the testing first

With AI, test proofs of concept until you find the right fix. Then optimize it. “Rather than spending a lot of time making everything perfect, I’m a big fan of a lot of proof of concepts going through until you find the one that actually has legs,” says Caroline Carruthers, CEO of Carruthers and Jackson and author of The Chief Data Officer’s Playbook.

Set and track targets

Define KPIs that measure success for each use case. Let’s say the project is about identifying credit card fraud and you’d like AI to catch 95% of fraudulent cases. Tracking your progress with metrics lets you map and monitor AI performance levels and demonstrate the value of AI to stakeholders.