IBM’s data strategy for generative AI

The effectiveness and trustworthiness of AI are inextricably linked to the quality and governance of its underlying data. Yet, building AI models without high-quality data is akin to driving a car while looking at the rearview mirror, it's a futile endeavor.

Furthermore, the success of generative AI hinges on the ability to harness both structured and unstructured data. The exponential growth of unstructured data is creating a new set of challenges for data leaders. Managing unstructured data poses significant challenges, including the tedious process of making it usable, coupled with difficulties in identifying, classifying and organizing it. The sheer variety of formats and volumes of unstructured data result in complex data management environments and can create security risks, cost overheads and issues with storage, interpretation and compliance. Ensuring quality, accuracy, and authorized access further complicates the data management landscape. The need to efficiently harness this data for generative AI models has led to a quest for next-generation data strategies.

In this blog, we'll explore the challenges and opportunities ushered in by the data revolution. We'll explore strategies and solutions aimed at helping organizations break down data silos, harness the potential of unstructured data, and lay a solid foundation for building high-quality generative AI models. Whether you're a data scientist, business leader, or IT professional, this blog will provide valuable insights into overcoming common hurdles and unlocking the true power of your data.