The embeddable database optimized for transactional workloads from the edge to the data center.
The embeddable, high-performance database built for the edge and beyond
IBM® Informix® is a high performance, always-on, highly scalable and easily embeddable enterprise-class database optimized for the most demanding transactional and analytics workloads. As an object-relational engine, IBM Informix seamlessly integrates the best of relational and object-oriented capabilities enabling the flexible modeling of complex data structures and relationships.
Access all your data with zero-ETL and ensure real-time processing for advanced analytics and AI models
IBM Informix: A key part of IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy
Webcast: What’s new and what’s upcoming
Run Informix across a spectrum of footprints, from as compact as 100 MB (Raspberry Pi) to as expansive as large servers, enabling it to run on edge devices to enterprise-class servers.
Combine the best of relational and object-oriented capabilities, enabling the flexible modeling of complex data structures and relationships within a single database.
Use the new Informix connector of watsonx.data™ to easily access and query multimodal data types in IBM Informix and other data sources with zero-ETL.
Accelerate productivity. IBM Informix is well-suited for always-on transactions and real-time analytics in embedded applications.
Ensure advanced availability, active clustering and cross-region replication for applications across the hybrid cloud.
Deploy IBM Informix easily anywhere across any cloud.
Informix offers a hybrid database system with minimal administrative requirements and memory footprint combined with powerful functionality. Key features make Informix ideal for multitiered architectures that require processing at the device level, at gateway layers and in the cloud.
Choose IBM Informix for IBM Cloud Pak for Data to take advantage of the performance and scalability of Informix on any cloud or traditional on-premises environment through a universal entitlement. Reduce costs, modernize at your own pace and benefit from additional powerful platform capabilities such as data virtualization, DataOps and more than 40 analytic services, containerized to enable faster time to value.
The go-to-choice for businesses seeking an easily embeddable database solution that simplifies application development and facilitates effortless data management.
A no-cost IBM® Informix® database server for individual application development, testing and prototyping. Key features include: enterprise replication (ER), unlimited high availability (HA) clusters, built-in autonomics, no required administration, easy upgrading and multiplatform support for UNIX, macOS, Microsoft Windows and ARM.
A robust database environment that supports small production workloads. Free for development, testing and small production use. Key features include: no up-front costs for embedded or workgroup computing, ability to run virtually unattended with self-configuring and self-managing capabilities, NoSQL support, encryption at rest, limited to one core and a total of 2 GB of RAM and availability on Linux®, macOS and Microsoft Windows.
Ideal for third-party developers who want to embed a database within their applications. Available on all supported platforms, this edition is limited to four cores and a total of 8 GB of RAM.
Targeted for midsize companies or departments looking for a turnkey server for production workloads. Includes all replication options, flexible data storage and utilization, graphical administration and more on all supported platforms.
Store, access and query data with first-rate efficiency and agility. Gain real-time analytics, always-on transactions and seamless data integration. Includes all Informix features on all supported platforms except for Informix Warehouse Accelerator.
Provides the complete suite of Informix features, including Informix Warehouse Accelerator, across all supported platforms for near-limitless scalability and high-speed business intelligence.
Explore the features and benefits of Informix and what makes it unique.
Learn about Informix TimeSeries, its use and how it is configured.
Get important details about the new Informix 14.10 installation mechanism.
Bloor Research examines the market for time-series and temporal databases and factors to consider when evaluating a database.
Bloor Research discusses Informix features, including support for blockchain and other use cases.
Scale analytics and AI workloads for all your data anywhere with a data store that is open, hybrid and governed.
Train, validate, tune and deploy foundation and machine learning models with ease.
Accelerate responsibility, transparency and explainability in your data and AI workflows with watsonx.governance.