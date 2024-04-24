Home Databases Informix IBM Informix

The embeddable database optimized for transactional workloads from the edge to the data center.

Try the Developer Edition Try the Innovator-C Edition

The embeddable, high-performance database built for the edge and beyond

 What is Informix?

IBM® Informix® is a high performance, always-on, highly scalable and easily embeddable enterprise-class database optimized for the most demanding transactional and analytics workloads. As an object-relational engine, IBM Informix seamlessly integrates the best of relational and object-oriented capabilities enabling the flexible modeling of complex data structures and relationships.

  • Seamless, embedded integrations: Run in the smallest capacity across devices and gateways, perfect for edge computing.
  • High-performance transactional processing: It processes +2M transactions per second with full consistency, concurrency and resource usage to support hundreds of thousands of users.
  • Native support for complex data types: IBM Informix is a multimodal engine natively supporting SQL, NoSQL/JSON, BSON, time-series, spatial-temporal and user-defined types within a single database platform.
  • Integration with watsonx: Gain quick, governed access to your Informix and other data sources with zero-ETL and ensure real-time processing for AI models across the hybrid cloud
  • Hybrid cloud deployments: With a containerized version of Informix on the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform, you can more easily deploy on public, private or hybrid clouds.

 

 Check out the G2 review
Unlock the value of your IBM Informix data for analytics and AI with watsonx

Access all your data with zero-ETL and ensure real-time processing for advanced analytics and AI models

Blog

IBM Informix: A key part of IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy

 On Demand

Webcast: What’s new and what’s upcoming

Benefits Embed seamlessly

Run Informix across a spectrum of footprints, from as compact as 100 MB (Raspberry Pi) to as expansive as large servers, enabling it to run on edge devices to enterprise-class servers.

 Build more with any data

Combine the best of relational and object-oriented capabilities, enabling the flexible modeling of complex data structures and relationships within a single database.

 Power analytics and AI with real-time data

Use the new Informix connector of watsonx.data™ to easily access and query multimodal data types in IBM Informix and other data sources with zero-ETL.

 Enjoy high performance throughput

Accelerate productivity. IBM Informix is well-suited for always-on transactions and real-time analytics in embedded applications. 

 

 Maintain always-on transactions

Ensure advanced availability, active clustering and cross-region replication for applications across the hybrid cloud.  

 Streamline hybrid cloud deployment

Deploy IBM Informix easily anywhere across any cloud.
Use case
Informix as an embedded database

Informix offers a hybrid database system with minimal administrative requirements and memory footprint combined with powerful functionality. Key features make Informix ideal for multitiered architectures that require processing at the device level, at gateway layers and in the cloud.

  • Security: Native encryption to protect data at rest and in motion.
  • Flexibility: Support for flexible schema, multiple APIs and configurations.
  • Speed: Native processing of JSON, time-series, spatial and relational data.
 Why analysts say Informix is ideal for edge analytics

Case study

Skier descends powder snow slope in mountains
Data integration
Making the impossible possible

Baqueira Beret used Informix to start making decisions in real time with greater accuracy to consolidate reporting across three disparate lines of business.

Ways to buy
IBM Informix® for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Choose IBM Informix for IBM Cloud Pak for Data to take advantage of the performance and scalability of Informix on any cloud or traditional on-premises environment through a universal entitlement. Reduce costs, modernize at your own pace and benefit from additional powerful platform capabilities such as data virtualization, DataOps and more than 40 analytic services, containerized to enable faster time to value.
IBM Informix 

The go-to-choice for businesses seeking an easily embeddable database solution that simplifies application development and facilitates effortless data management.

 Compare Editions
Editions Informix Developer Edition

A no-cost IBM® Informix® database server for individual application development, testing and prototyping. Key features include: enterprise replication (ER), unlimited high availability (HA) clusters, built-in autonomics, no required administration, easy upgrading and multiplatform support for UNIX, macOS, Microsoft Windows and ARM.

 Try the Developer Edition for free Informix Innovator-C Edition

A robust database environment that supports small production workloads. Free for development, testing and small production use. Key features include: no up-front costs for embedded or workgroup computing, ability to run virtually unattended with self-configuring and self-managing capabilities, NoSQL support, encryption at rest, limited to one core and a total of 2 GB of RAM and availability on Linux®, macOS and Microsoft Windows.

 

 Try Innovator-C for free Informix Express Edition

Ideal for third-party developers who want to embed a database within their applications. Available on all supported platforms, this edition is limited to four cores and a total of 8 GB of RAM.

  • High availability: Comprehensive set of high-availability options to help use low-cost hardware.
  • No up-front costs: Ideal for application and third-party developers.
  • Flexibility: Deploy in diverse environments with basic functionality and scalability.
 Informix Workgroup Edition

Targeted for midsize companies or departments looking for a turnkey server for production workloads. Includes all replication options, flexible data storage and utilization, graphical administration and more on all supported platforms.

  • Fast deployment: A quick and easily deployable turnkey data processing environment.
  • High availability: Comprehensive set of H/A and other replication options using low-cost hardware to protect your data processing environment.
  • Efficiency: It uses less than half the H/W as other database engines to achieve comparable performance, which means lower H/W and licensing costs.
 Informix Enterprise Edition

Store, access and query data with first-rate efficiency and agility. Gain real-time analytics, always-on transactions and seamless data integration. Includes all Informix features on all supported platforms except for Informix Warehouse Accelerator.

  • Integration: Enhanced integration with tools and applications to help drive faster access to business intelligence.
  • Always-on: Always-on operations across the grid, allowing you to upgrade, maintain and configure the grid with no downtime.
  • Hybrid database system: Supports structured and unstructured data for enhanced flexibility and more agile development.
 Informix Advanced Enterprise Edition

Provides the complete suite of Informix features, including Informix Warehouse Accelerator, across all supported platforms for near-limitless scalability and high-speed business intelligence.

  • Speed: Fast data access and query, even for complex warehouse and operational queries.
  • Deep compression: Deep compression of tables, indexes and binary large objects (BLOBs).
  • Efficiency: Efficient development and deployment of time-based and space-based applications without additional license fees or installations.
Resources What is IBM® Informix®?

Explore the features and benefits of Informix and what makes it unique.

 What is IBM Informix TimeSeries?

Learn about Informix TimeSeries, its use and how it is configured.

 How to install Informix 14.10

Get important details about the new Informix 14.10 installation mechanism.

 IBM Informix in the market

Bloor Research examines the market for time-series and temporal databases and factors to consider when evaluating a database.

 IBM Informix: the white swan

Bloor Research discusses Informix features, including support for blockchain and other use cases.
Related products watsonx.data™

Scale analytics and AI workloads for all your data anywhere with a data store that is open, hybrid and governed.

 watsonx.ai™

Train, validate, tune and deploy foundation and machine learning models with ease.

 watsonx.governance™

Accelerate responsibility, transparency and explainability in your data and AI workflows with watsonx.governance.

Get started with Informix 

Sign up for the free developer edition.

 Try the Developer Edition
More ways to explore Documentation Community Support International Informix Users Group