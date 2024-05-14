“Our main improvement is that our managers can now view and handle information in real time,” notes Castellarnau. “That was near impossible before. But with the operational dashboard displaying what is happening across all of our business—right now—in a standard format, we can make decisions more quickly and with a greater degree of accuracy.”



He continues, adding: “We can also better track and identify key indicators for areas that need improvement or additional oversight, letting us drive new operational efficiencies and synergies across our three lines of business.”

Baqueira Beret was also able to convert these visibility improvements into a number of savings. In particular, with much of the data-gathering and reporting now automated, the business was able to free up and reassign several workers to more profitable tasks. And with new efficiencies across its purchasing, warehouse management and maintenance processes, the organization could further rein in materials costs.

The new Axional-powered environment also empowers Baqueira Beret to add new services and improve the level of support it can deliver to customers. “We’ve streamlined the ski rental process,” clarifies Castellarnau. “We drastically reduced the rental timeline, and we’ve been able to allow visitors to reserve specific equipment according to their personal preferences since we have a real-time view into the location and use of our rental assets.”

Similarly, by integrating Axional with external online booking platforms, the business expanded its potential customer pool, yielding a significant increase in sales.

“From the beginning, Deister has been a true technology partner to us, helping us grow and evolve our capabilities,” adds Castellarnau. “They understood both our business and technical needs and delivered specialized consultants and engineers that made this migration fairly seamless. And the Axional ERP suite is one of the most powerful and comprehensive systems we found that makes it easy to manage the demands of our complex, cross-industry business operations.”

“And the performance and reliability of Informix was crucial in making this whole project work,” comments Cubedo. “The self-management capabilities, the Informix Enterprise Replication—we needed a non-stop system, and IBM delivered.”

But Deister is pleased with more than just the Informix software.

“We’ve been an IBM Business Partner since 1996,” adds Escoté. “And that relationship enables us to build and offer higher quality and higher value business applications to our customers. But beyond just the technology, being a partner—and taking advantage of IBM Co-Marketing funds—helps us gain better visibility on social networks and better positioning with clients. It helps us take our business and our customers where we want to go.”