Finding ways to decipher these unknown issues was becoming a priority for IBM Business Partner Rebendo AB. A developer of performance management solutions, the firm specializes in creating customized, detailed dashboards that provide users with increased visibility into internal IT and network operations. And it had started recognizing a pattern among its clientele.

“We were seeing a new type of problem,” recalls Slobodan Djurdjevic, Founder and Owner of Rebendo. “We work with a lot of industries—car companies, public agencies, banks—but insurance companies, businesses that see high transaction levels, seemed the most common place for this challenge.”

“They would have an IT issue, but they wouldn’t know what was causing it,” adds Michael Kling, Chief Executive Officer at Rebendo. “Today’s IT business demands higher availability and faster development with a more flexible cloud sourcing strategy. For example, they would have a response time go up by 10 to 20 seconds, but they had no idea where the bottleneck was that was causing the delay. And for companies that deal with hundreds of thousands or even millions of transactions, a delay like that can cause many problems and bad will. And for maybe nine out of ten cases that we saw, the issue was not network application related.”

Recognizing an opportunity, Rebendo began putting together a new managed service that could deliver comprehensive, real-time monitoring of application processes and promote smoother operations.