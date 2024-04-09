Home IT automation Instana IBM Instana Observability

Simplify cloud complexity, maximize uptime, proactively solve issues and innovate faster with IBM Instana Observability.

Manage app performance in real-time with automated full-stack observability

IBM Instana Observability automatically discovers, maps, and monitors all services and infrastructure components, providing complete visibility across your application stack. It continuously captures every trace, detects changes in real-time and provides detailed insights to automate root cause detection and resolution. Instana’s modern approach to observability consists of:

  • Built-in automation across every part of the platform, from instrumentation to discovery, mapping and grouping all the way to visualizing data and analytics
  • Application and infrastructure context so you can immediately understand how issues with one component are affecting others
  • AI-powered intelligent actions that provide timely mitigation recommendations and automatic issue remediation
  • Simple, predictable and transparent pricing that is based on the number of hosts (physical or virtual) being monitored
Key use cases

Quickly identify and fix the source of the problem Real-time, high-fidelity data provides completes visibility of dynamic application and infrastructure environments. Learn more about automated full stack observability
Manage cloud-native environments effectively Instana automatically identifies change, automates root cause detection and seamlessly creates dynamic topologies across every layer of your application stack so you can manage rapid change more effectively. Learn more about cloud native performance optimization
Accelerate incident response and remediation Causal AI-powered probable cause analysis identifies problems quickly and automatically. Get recommended actions, generated by watsonx.ai and correlated to the incident, to remediate issues faster. Learn more about application incident remediation
Gain end-to-end visibility into user journeys Monitor and optimize user experience across endpoints with digital experience monitoring tools built for cloud-native. Learn more about digital experience monitoring
Observability across AI-powered environments Proactively address performance issues and optimize efficiency of Gen AI-infused IT applications, including large language models (LLMs), vector databases and support for OpenTelemetry. Learn more about Gen AI performance monitoring
Benefits Trusted by small, medium and large organizations to drive results. Download Forrester Total Economic Impact Report 70%

reduction in mean time to repair (MTTR).

 90%

reduction in time spent troubleshooting by developers.

 60%

reduction in revenue-impacting incidents.

Case studies

A modernization journey with zero downtime

Learn how Carey is ushering in a new era of reliability and proactive maintenance with IBM Instana.

 Achieving performance and order management excellence during Black Friday

Read how IBM’s Sterling Order Management software (OMS) team maintained excellent performance and smashed order and revenue records with full-stack observability.

 Maximizing performance of critical government services

Learn how APIS achieved up to 50% faster mean time to repair (MTTR) across the organization and 15% proactive incident avoidance with IBM.

 Driving software testing and innovation with context-aware performance data

See how Testinium is helping their clients make data-driven decisions to optimize development programs.

 Stopping latency in its tracks

See how Dealerware removed application performance monitoring bottlenecks to decrease contract delivery latency by 98%.

 Quicker resolutions and maximizing uptime

Learn how ExaVault reduced mean time to repair (MTTR) for customer-impacting bugs by 56.6% and achieved 99.99% uptime.
Awards and reviews

IBM Instana provides best-in-class enterprise observability

IBM Instana has been identified as a leader in Application Performance Monitoring (APM) by customers on G2. It has also been rated a top product by TrustRadius and awarded CRN Product of the Year for Application Performance/Observability.
Unlock cloud-native application performance with AI-driven automated observability.

