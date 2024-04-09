Simplify cloud complexity, maximize uptime, proactively solve issues and innovate faster with IBM Instana Observability.
IBM Instana Observability automatically discovers, maps, and monitors all services and infrastructure components, providing complete visibility across your application stack. It continuously captures every trace, detects changes in real-time and provides detailed insights to automate root cause detection and resolution. Instana’s modern approach to observability consists of:
Download the 2024 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study
Learn how IBM® Instana® integrates seamlessly with OpenTelemetry
reduction in mean time to repair (MTTR).
reduction in time spent troubleshooting by developers.
reduction in revenue-impacting incidents.
Learn how Carey is ushering in a new era of reliability and proactive maintenance with IBM Instana.
Read how IBM’s Sterling Order Management software (OMS) team maintained excellent performance and smashed order and revenue records with full-stack observability.
Learn how APIS achieved up to 50% faster mean time to repair (MTTR) across the organization and 15% proactive incident avoidance with IBM.
See how Testinium is helping their clients make data-driven decisions to optimize development programs.
See how Dealerware removed application performance monitoring bottlenecks to decrease contract delivery latency by 98%.
Learn how ExaVault reduced mean time to repair (MTTR) for customer-impacting bugs by 56.6% and achieved 99.99% uptime.
IBM Instana provides best-in-class enterprise observability
IBM Instana has been identified as a leader in Application Performance Monitoring (APM) by customers on G2. It has also been rated a top product by TrustRadius and awarded CRN Product of the Year for Application Performance/Observability.