Applicants use the platform to learn more about a particular business and its corporate culture during the recruitment process. This creates a positive candidate experience that attracts the right talent.

Needing to scale its operations to break into new markets, PathMotion’s observability journey began when modernizing and migrating from an on-premises, monolithic application to building and deploying microservices on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). PathMotion needed an equally modern observability and monitoring solution that could keep up with the newfound velocity and complexity of containerized microservices.