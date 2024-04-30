PathMotion is a cloud-based talent-acquisition and employer-branding platform that connects potential hires to employees within an organization.
Applicants use the platform to learn more about a particular business and its corporate culture during the recruitment process. This creates a positive candidate experience that attracts the right talent.
Needing to scale its operations to break into new markets, PathMotion’s observability journey began when modernizing and migrating from an on-premises, monolithic application to building and deploying microservices on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). PathMotion needed an equally modern observability and monitoring solution that could keep up with the newfound velocity and complexity of containerized microservices.
Benefit to employers using the PathMotion platform:200% increase in qualified applicants
Impact of Instana on PathMotion’s infrastructure: 10% of virtual machines eliminated
After looking at several application monitoring and observability vendors, PathMotion chose IBM Instana® Observability for its ability to automatically visualize and monitor the performance of microservice architectures and software running on container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.
“Instana helped us identify underused resources in our Kubernetes clusters. Because we can see how our microservices interact, we have optimized our Kubernetes nodes and are only running the virtual machines we need to keep our production environment operating at peak performance,” says Mehdi Mahfoudi, DevOps Engineer at PathMotion.
PathMotion was able to eliminate about 10% of its virtual machines. The reduced number of nodes helps PathMotion deploy more resources elsewhere. When the company needs more capacity, Instana provides a warning that resources are being strained, allowing PathMotion to spin up new services in GCP within seconds.
Freed from the need to continually maintain its GCP infrastructure, PathMotion can devote more time to improving its CI/CD pipelines. It can now focus on giving developers the tools they need to accelerate the development and deployment of patches, performance improvements and new PathMotion features. This gets the developers excited about their work and eager to flex their skills for the benefit of the company.
PathMotion adds a new dimension to recruitment that helps connect employers with the perfect employees. Using the PathMotion online discussion platform, the company’s customers have increased their volumes of qualified applicants by more than 200% and improved job-offer acceptance rates by 65%. PathMotion has offices in Paris and London.
