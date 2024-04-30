To keep their platform cutting edge, and to provide a unique and fast experience for customers, automation is a core part of the team’s strategy. The platform is a pure microservices architecture, built on top of Java, deployed using Jenkins and hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

With millions of product updates and requests that must be processed in real time, Conrad Electronic needs everything operating cohesively to maintain fast response times and to stay on top of its service-level objectives (SLOs).

“Application performance really matters to us, and most importantly to our B2C and B2B customers,” says Tobias Baumgart, Conrad Electronic’s E-Commerce Platform Director. “They want to get their shopping done quickly, so Conrad Electronic needs to be the fastest and simplest solution available—without errors.”

To support these efforts, Conrad Electronic has begun its journey into implementing Kubernetes container technology. As Baumgart explains, “We want to harmonize our entire infrastructure within a central Kubernetes cluster, where we offer our teams namespaces within a centrally managed cluster. This provides a solid foundation for operations and helps the team streamline processes.”