iaptus has been a web-based solution since 2008. Mayden began moving the system to a private cloud in 2018. As a result of the move, the team has made substantial changes, both to the system’s architecture and to the solutions it relies on.

Previously, Mayden’s performance monitoring solution did a good job of looking at the underlying hardware infrastructure, memory, CPU and disk usage, for example. But Mayden needed increased visibility into how the software itself was performing. Mayden wanted that information to be accessible throughout the development process, so the company could ensure the software stayed secure, reliable and efficient throughout the frequent release cycles.

“We were looking for something that would help us understand, at very high resolution, the performance of our solution,” says Eldridge. “We wanted to be able to see, on a second-by-second basis, the peaks and troughs that can exist for a variety of reasons.” Minute-by-minute sampling of key information was not good enough, Eldridge stresses.

A second very important requirement was data privacy. “We are trusted with a large quantity of very sensitive mental health data,” says Eldridge. Mayden wanted a cloud-based monitoring solution deliberately external to the company infrastructure. This required detailed control of the data that the logging system monitored.

Ease of use was also an important factor. Eldridge explains that the team tried out a couple of vendors such as New Relic before selecting IBM® Observability by Instana. Some of them provided an enormous amount of data—but analyzing that data presented its own challenge. “We were particularly interested in the AI technology built into Instana that helps us better interpret the information and guide us to the areas that were most likely to be of interest.”