27 August 2024 Readying data for AI with Fantasy Football ESPN host Mike Greenberg tells why we should ignore our gut when playing fantasy football and how AI can help us win.

13 August 2024 Update code without taking it all down AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI.

30 July 2024 Save people from screaming “representative” Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to see how generative AI is making virtual and human agents better at their job.

16 July 2024 The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.

2 July 2024 Scale your tech with a dynamic duo - AI and hybrid cloud Imagine seamlessly integrating AI across your data – whether on-prem or in the cloud. IBM expert technologists discuss how you can overcome the complexities of disparate data environments.