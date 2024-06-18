There’s a lot of hype about what AI can do, but how do we actually use AI to build better experiences? Tune in. Learn how to put AI into action and bypass the theoretical rhetoric. Host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, engage in thoughtful conversations that will help you jump start your AI initiatives. Guests discuss topics like how AI can improve our day to day, and possibly help everyone hate their job a little less.
ESPN host Mike Greenberg tells why we should ignore our gut when playing fantasy football and how AI can help us win.
AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI.
Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to see how generative AI is making virtual and human agents better at their job.
Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Imagine seamlessly integrating AI across your data – whether on-prem or in the cloud. IBM expert technologists discuss how you can overcome the complexities of disparate data environments.
Listen to podcast host Albert Lawrence along with Jessica Rockwood, VP of client engineering at IBM, and Morgan Carroll, Senior AI Engineer in Client Engineering at IBM, talk about how you can successfully free yourself from grunt work, and the data you need to get there.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.