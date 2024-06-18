Home Think Podcasts AI in Action AI in Action
Tune in. Learn how to put AI into action and bypass the theoretical rhetoric. Host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, engage in thoughtful conversations that will help you jump start your AI initiatives.
There’s a lot of hype about what AI can do, but how do we actually use AI to build better experiences? Tune in. Learn how to put AI into action and bypass the theoretical rhetoric. Host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, engage in thoughtful conversations that will help you jump start your AI initiatives. Guests discuss topics like how AI can improve our day to day, and possibly help everyone hate their job a little less.
Season 1 Readying data for AI with Fantasy Football

ESPN host Mike Greenberg tells why we should ignore our gut when playing fantasy football and how AI can help us win.

Update code without taking it all down

AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI.

Save people from screaming “representative”

Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to see how generative AI is making virtual and human agents better at their job.

 The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI

Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.

 Scale your tech with a dynamic duo - AI and hybrid cloud

Imagine seamlessly integrating AI across your data – whether on-prem or in the cloud. IBM expert technologists discuss how you can overcome the complexities of disparate data environments.

 Mundane to motivated: delegating with generative AI

Listen to podcast host Albert Lawrence along with Jessica Rockwood, VP of client engineering at IBM, and Morgan Carroll, Senior AI Engineer in Client Engineering at IBM, talk about how you can successfully free yourself from grunt work, and the data you need to get there.

AI news is moving fast. Keep your business ahead with updates about AI advancements, strategies and expert perspectives.

