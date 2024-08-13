Home Think Podcasts AI in Action Update code without taking it all down Making sure it doesn’t break
Listen now
AI in Action podcast cover

Generative AI can generate code, but without human oversight it can be extremely difficult to modify and update. Host Albert Lawrence is joined by Mika Kralj, Global Senior Partner of IBM Hybrid Cloud, and David Levy, Advisory Technology Engineer at IBM Client Engineering, for an engaging chat on the pitfalls of using generative AI to write code and how to get around them.

View all AI in Action episodes
Listen on

Apple Podcasts

Spotify
Featured offering Build on the AI and data platform that’s built for business Whether you want to train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI models, scale analytics, or deploy a virtual customer care assistant, watsonx is the place to start. It’s never too early to start experimenting with AI. Start building with AI

AI insights, delivered. Sign up for our newsletter

Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.

 Subscribe today
How IBM can help Start building with AI

Explore watsonx

 Explore watsonx Continue your AI learning journey Explore more IBM courses
You might like View all podcasts Mixture of Experts

Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.

 Listen now AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

 Explore the curriculum Smart Talks with IBM

Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

 Tune in now