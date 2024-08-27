Home Think Podcasts AI in Action Readying data for AI with Fantasy Football Readying data for AI with Fantasy Football
Data driven decision making exceeds any intuition in fantasy football (or any other sport). When you get your data ready the right way, you can use AI models to gain powerful insights. Insights that can help you drive growth—or win at fantasy football.

In this episode, ESPN host Mike Greenberg joins podcast host Albert Lawrence and Elizabeth O'Brien, Senior Executive of Sports and Entertainment Sponsorship Marketing at IBM, to discuss the importance of making game decisions based on data and how generative AI is changing the game in the fantasy football space. Learn about the powerful AI models co-created by IBM and ESPN that transform football data into insights to help fantasy team owners set their lineups.

