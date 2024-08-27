Data driven decision making exceeds any intuition in fantasy football (or any other sport). When you get your data ready the right way, you can use AI models to gain powerful insights. Insights that can help you drive growth—or win at fantasy football.
In this episode, ESPN host Mike Greenberg joins podcast host Albert Lawrence and Elizabeth O'Brien, Senior Executive of Sports and Entertainment Sponsorship Marketing at IBM, to discuss the importance of making game decisions based on data and how generative AI is changing the game in the fantasy football space. Learn about the powerful AI models co-created by IBM and ESPN that transform football data into insights to help fantasy team owners set their lineups.
View all AI in Action episodes
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI. Listen to Mika Kralj, Global Senior Partner of IBM Hybrid Cloud, and David Levy, Advisory Technology Engineer at IBM Client Engineering, for an engaging chat on the pitfalls of using generative AI to write code and how to get around them.
Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to Jeannie Walters, customer experience speaker and trainer, and Morgan Carroll, Senior AI engineer at IBM, dive into how generative AI is making human and virtual agents better at their job.
Can AI help build a world where your resumes don’t end up in a black hole? Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, discuss how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Explore watsonx
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.