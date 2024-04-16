Home Think Podcasts Podcasts
Malcolm Gladwell talking with Rob Thomas
Season 5 premiere
AI & the Productivity Paradox

In this special live episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Malcolm Gladwell is joined onstage by Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President of Software and Chief Commercial Officer at IBM, during NY Tech Week. They discuss “the productivity paradox,” the importance of open-source AI, and a future where where AI will touch every industry.

Scale your tech with a dynamic duo - AI and hybrid cloud

Imagine seamlessly integrating AI across your data – whether on-prem on in the cloud. IBM expert technologists discuss how you can overcome the complexities of disparate data environments.

 Rabbit AI hiccups, GPT-2 chatbot, and OpenAI's licensing deal with the Financial Times

In the inaugural episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kush Varshney, Shobhit Varshney, and Chris Hay. The three AI experts debate the pros and cons of Rabbit’s R1 device. They also unpack GPT-2’s potential evolution and OpenAI’s licensing deal with the Financial Times.

Generative AI: A conversation with Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Darío Gil

Go behind the scenes of the Smart Talks with IBM® Podcast with Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Darío Gil on generative AI and its impact on society. This candid conversation gives you a glimpse into the evolution of AI, how to become an AI value creator and where the technology is heading next.

Mixture of Experts

A weekly deep dive into the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence

Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.

Latest episodes from Mixture of Experts SAM 2, friend.com and will gen AI projects be abandoned?

In Episode 14 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Ambhi Ganesan, Kate Soule and Vagner Santana. Today, the experts chat the next generation of Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM). Then, another AI companion attempt via friend.com, we analyze if startups effectively compete in the AI hardware space. Finally, we get expert opinions on various topics: Will gen AI projects be abandoned? Which is bigger—9.11 or 9.9?

 Meta's Llama 3.1, Mistral Large 2 and big interest in small models

In Episode 13 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney, and Maryam Ashoori. Today, the experts analyze the business of AI in relation to the launch of Llama 3.1, including Llama 405B. Then, Mistral Large 2 sparks conversation about the open source wave. Finally, the experts talk GPT 4o-mini and the model price war. Are little models having their moment? Tune-in to find out.

 Goldman Sachs Gen AI report, Claude 2.0 Engineer, and RIAA lawsuits

Will modern AI break the music industry? In Episode 12, the experts unpack the RIAA lawsuits, Claude 2.0 Engineer, and the Goldman Sachs Gen AI reports.

AI in Action

There's a lot of hype about what AI can do, but how do we actually use AI to build experiences? In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice. Guests discuss topics like how AI can improve our day to day, and possibly help everyone hate their job a little less.

Latest episodes from AI in Action Update code without taking it all down

AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI.

Save people from screaming “representative”

Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to see how generative AI is making virtual and human agents better at their job.

 The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI

Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.

Smart Talks with IBM

Conversations with the visionaries who are driving change

Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

 The power of collaboration: how IBM teams up with Microsoft

Entire industries are being reshaped around the new capabilities of generative AI. In this special bonus episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Tim Harford leads a conversation between two leaders in the field. Srinivasan Venkatarajan is the Director of Global Partner Business at Microsoft, focusing on Azure Data & AI and Azure OpenAI. And Chris McGuire is the General Manager of the Global Microsoft Partnership for IBM.

 AI in healthcare: how generative AI is expanding fertility treatment

As artificial intelligence progresses, healthcare providers are exploring how the technology can be used to offer personalized care at scale. In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Dr. Laurie Santos sits down with Alice Crisci, co-founder and CEO of fertility-care provider Ovum Health.

