In this special live episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Malcolm Gladwell is joined onstage by Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President of Software and Chief Commercial Officer at IBM, during NY Tech Week. They discuss “the productivity paradox,” the importance of open-source AI, and a future where where AI will touch every industry.
In the inaugural episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kush Varshney, Shobhit Varshney, and Chris Hay. The three AI experts debate the pros and cons of Rabbit’s R1 device. They also unpack GPT-2’s potential evolution and OpenAI’s licensing deal with the Financial Times.
Go behind the scenes of the Smart Talks with IBM® Podcast with Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Darío Gil on generative AI and its impact on society. This candid conversation gives you a glimpse into the evolution of AI, how to become an AI value creator and where the technology is heading next.
In Episode 14 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Ambhi Ganesan, Kate Soule and Vagner Santana. Today, the experts chat the next generation of Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM). Then, another AI companion attempt via friend.com, we analyze if startups effectively compete in the AI hardware space. Finally, we get expert opinions on various topics: Will gen AI projects be abandoned? Which is bigger—9.11 or 9.9?
In Episode 13 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney, and Maryam Ashoori. Today, the experts analyze the business of AI in relation to the launch of Llama 3.1, including Llama 405B. Then, Mistral Large 2 sparks conversation about the open source wave. Finally, the experts talk GPT 4o-mini and the model price war. Are little models having their moment? Tune-in to find out.
Will modern AI break the music industry? In Episode 12, the experts unpack the RIAA lawsuits, Claude 2.0 Engineer, and the Goldman Sachs Gen AI reports.
AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI.
Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to see how generative AI is making virtual and human agents better at their job.
Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Entire industries are being reshaped around the new capabilities of generative AI. In this special bonus episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Tim Harford leads a conversation between two leaders in the field. Srinivasan Venkatarajan is the Director of Global Partner Business at Microsoft, focusing on Azure Data & AI and Azure OpenAI. And Chris McGuire is the General Manager of the Global Microsoft Partnership for IBM.
As artificial intelligence progresses, healthcare providers are exploring how the technology can be used to offer personalized care at scale. In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Dr. Laurie Santos sits down with Alice Crisci, co-founder and CEO of fertility-care provider Ovum Health.
