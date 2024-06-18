Information is everywhere. For businesses, information is everything. The roles of CIOs, CTOs and other transformative leaders have evolved to impact all areas of business, from employee experience and digital labor to product development and the customer experience.

Hosted by Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, Transformers takes you behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders. Explore their real-world challenges, inspiring lessons and practical best practices. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers. Tune in every other Wednesday at 7 AM EST to join the transformation journey.