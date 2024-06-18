Information is everywhere. For businesses, information is everything. The roles of CIOs, CTOs and other transformative leaders have evolved to impact all areas of business, from employee experience and digital labor to product development and the customer experience.
Hosted by Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, Transformers takes you behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders. Explore their real-world challenges, inspiring lessons and practical best practices. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers. Tune in every other Wednesday at 7 AM EST to join the transformation journey.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
There's a lot of hype about what AI can do, but how do we actually use AI to build experiences? In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Get inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.