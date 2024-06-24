Join Malcolm Gladwell, author and host of Revisionist History, and hosts from your favorite Pushkin Industries podcasts, as they talk to visionaries who are creatively applying technology in business to drive change, and transforming their industries.
This season, we’re diving back into the world of artificial intelligence, but with a focus on the powerful concept of ‘open’ - its possibilities, implications, and misconceptions. We'll look at openness from a variety of angles and explore how the concept is already reshaping industries, ways of doing business, and our very notion of what's possible.
Malcolm Gladwell is joined by Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at IBM. They chat about the evolution of AI, give examples of practical uses, and discuss how businesses can create value through cutting-edge technology.
Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Goldstein explore the conceptual underpinnings of modern AI with Dr. David Cox, VP of AI Models at IBM Research. They talk foundation models, self-supervised machine learning, and the practical applications of AI and data platforms.
Malcolm Gladwell and Laurie Santos discuss AI accountability with Christina Montgomery, Chief Privacy and Trust Officer at IBM. They chat about AI regulation, what compliance means in the AI age, and why transparent AI governance is good for business.
Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Goldstein explore the future of AI for business with Kareem Yusuf, SVP of product management and growth for IBM software. They discuss the advent of foundation models, how AI can transform data storage and decision-making, and how next-generation AI platforms like watsonx can empower businesses to use AI at scale.
Malcolm Gladwell and Tim Harford discuss the open-source AI community with Jeff Boudier, Head of Product and Growth at Hugging Face. They chat about the history and future of open-source AI, its critical importance to AI progress, the IBM watsonx partnership with Hugging Face, and how businesses can leverage open-source AI for their specific needs.
Malcolm Gladwell is joined onstage at iHeartMedia’s studio by Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at IBM. They chat about the evolution of AI, give examples of practical uses, and discuss how businesses can create value through cutting-edge technology.
Jacob Goldstein sits down with Susan Emerson, Senior Vice President of Product: AI, Analytics & Data at Salesforce, and Matthew Candy, Global Managing Partner of Generative AI at IBM Consulting.
As artificial intelligence progresses, healthcare providers are exploring how the technology can be used to offer personalized care at scale. In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Dr. Laurie Santos sits down with Alice Crisci, co-founder and CEO of fertility-care provider Ovum Health.
Malcolm chats with Jacob Goldstein, host of What’s Your Problem, and Bryan Young and Steven Better, the co-founders of Home Lending Pal, about using IBM technology like AI, blockchain and cloud to create a home loan process that’s more transparent, secure and equitable.
Malcolm Gladwell chats with Dr. Laurie Santos, host of The Happiness Lab, and Phaedra Boinodiris, Trust in AI Practice Leader within IBM Consulting about how Phaedra’s team is creatively tackling the global need to build trustworthy AI by approaching the challenge holistically.
Malcolm Gladwell chats with Tim Harford, host of Cautionary Tales, and Stephanie “Snow” Carruthers, Chief People Hacker for X-Force, IBM about how Snow and her team are finding creative solutions to test clients’ security, including hacking into their systems before criminal hackers do.
Malcolm Gladwell chats with Lauren Ober, host of The Loudest Girl in the World, and guests Brett Phaneuf and Don Scott, the engineers behind the Mayflower Autonomous Ship project. The two explain how automation and AI allowed them to reimagine the design and use of a ship at sea and the implications of these technologies beyond maritime navigation.
Malcolm Gladwell chats with Tim Harford, host of Cautionary Tales, and guest Sheri Hinish, IBM’s Global Sustainability Services Leader and Offering Leader for Sustainable Supply Chain, known as the “supply-chain queen.” They discuss the supply-chain crisis and why transparent, responsible supply chains are imperative for our future.
Malcolm Gladwell chats about hiring bias with Jacob Goldstein, host of What’s Your Problem, and guest Angela Hood, founder and CEO of ThisWay Global. They discuss how intelligent automation can enable inclusive hiring practices, why machines can mitigate bias but not remove it, and why diverse companies are more competitive.
Malcolm Gladwell chats with Ronald Young Jr., host of Solvable, and guest Nicholas Renotte, Data Science and AI Technical Specialist at IBM. They discuss how data literacy can help make a business more efficient, the fundamentals of data management, and why data is step one to AI solutions.
Malcolm Gladwell chats with Jacob Goldstein, host of What’s Your Problem?, and guest Phil Weinmeister, Head of Product, Salesforce Americas, at IBM. They discuss human-centric design, the low-code/no-code approach, and how IBM Consulting powers digital transformations with the Salesforce platform.
After a historic 355 days in orbit, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth on March 30, 2022, breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American. In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Malcolm Gladwell and Mark Vande Hei discuss conducting experiments in space, the impact of extended spaceflight on humans, and the spiciness of space chili peppers.
Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Laurie Santos take on tech education at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with Dr. Derrick Warren, Dean of the College of Business at Grambling State University (former Associate Dean at the Southern University College of Business). They talk about the partnership between IBM SkillsBuild and Southern University to co-create a cybersecurity leadership center for HBCU students and discuss how exposure to first-experiences inspires creativity.
With hybrid cloud and AI, businesses can challenge the limits of how they put their data to work across the organization. Rob Thomas, SVP Cloud and Data Platform at IBM, discusses the possibilities and the steps businesses can take to access more of their data to help them make better informed decisions.
In this episode, Carla Piñeyro Sublett, IBM’s new SVP & CMO, and Chimka Munkhbayar, co-founder of Agrolly — an organization that helps rural household farmers tackle the hardships of climate change — discuss their challenges, achievements, and the steps they’re taking to create a more inclusive tech world.
Malcolm talks to Anil Bhatt, Senior Vice President and CTO of Anthem, and Glenn Finch, Managing Partner of Global Business Services at IBM, about how AI is helping people interact with healthcare in a whole new way.
In this special episode of Smart Talks, recorded at IBM’s Think® conference, Malcolm spars with his longtime friend Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School, about what we’ve learned through remote working and how businesses can approach a hybrid model. Can we, and should we, return to “normal”?
In this episode of Smart Talks, Malcolm talks to Jim Whitehurst, senior advisor at IBM and an expert in open source software and innovation, about how embracing moments that initially feel like chaos can ultimately lead to more open organizations and broader access to new ideas.
Malcolm Gladwell shares an interview from the Smart Talks archives. Jonathan Strickland speaks with Jason Kelley, a senior leader at IBM, about what blockchain is, how it’s transforming global supply chains with respect to the pandemic, and the broader implications for these trusted transactions.
Malcolm Gladwell talks to David Shacochis, Vice President for Enterprise Technology and Field CTO at Lumen, and Howard Boville, Head of IBM Cloud Platform, about how hybrid cloud is serving as a catalyst for innovation in a world where computing can and must happen everywhere: private clouds, public clouds, the edge of the network.
Over the next decade, quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the way we work and live. In this episode of Smart Talks, Malcolm talks to Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, about quantum computing and its potential to accelerate discovery and development.
Malcolm talks to Christina Montgomery, IBM’s Chief Privacy Officer and AI Ethics Board Co-Chair, and Dr. Seth Dobrin, Global Chief AI Officer, about IBM’s approach to AI and how it’s helping businesses transform the way they work with AI systems that are fair and address bias so AI can benefit everyone, not just a few.
Malcolm talks to Marc Rolfe, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partners Ecosystem Success at SAP, and Jason Kelley, General Manager, IBM Strategic Partners, about how strategic partnerships between companies can create a larger industry shift toward sustainability.
Malcolm talks to Jonathan Wright, Global Managing Partner for Supply Chain Consulting at IBM, about demand forecasting and other technologies that manufacturers and vendors are using to make their supply chains more resilient.
