Learn how NASA and IBM have developed advanced AI foundation models that analyze satellite data to reveal patterns across Earth and beyond
Malcolm Gladwell heads to San Francisco Tech Week to talk with IBM’s new Director of Research, Jay Gambetta, in front of a live audience. They discuss IBM’s plans to scale quantum computing power, the groundbreaking experiments already underway, and what impact these new computers could have on chemistry, medicine and even finance.
Malcolm Gladwell sits down with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna in a special live episode to discuss the groundbreaking potential of quantum computing, the transformative impact of AI on business, and how Krishna’s visionary predictions from the 90s continue to guide IBM’s innovations.
Scuderia Ferrari and IBM are redefining fan engagement with AI-driven insights and cutting-edge digital tools. Learn how IBM is helping Scuderia Ferrari deepen connections with its almost 400 million fans worldwide, driving innovation and community in the digital age.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, making products even more sustainable and innovative.
Malcolm Gladwell visits Kennesaw State University to learn about Jiwoo, an AI Assistant that helps future teachers practice responsive teaching by simulating classroom interactions with students. Discover AI’s impact on teaching methods to prepare teachers for the classroom.
Subscribe to be the first to know about new episodes of Smart Talks with IBM.