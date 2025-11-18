NASA and AI: Decoding our universe

Learn how NASA and IBM have developed advanced AI foundation models that analyze satellite data to reveal patterns across Earth and beyond

 

Aerial view of trees

Dive deeper Watch Ambassador Thigo explain how Kenya is tracking reforestation with AI See how IBM and NASA’s Surya model predicts solar storms to protect satellites, astronauts and technology

Meet our experts

Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy

Chief Science Data Officer, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
Juan Bernabe Moreno
Dr. Juan Bernabe Moreno

Director of IBM Research Europe IBM Ireland and UK
Philip Thigo
Ambassador Philip Thigo

Special Envoy on Technology, for H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya
Katherine Royse
Katherine Royse

Hartree Centre Director
Malcolm Gladwell smiling
Malcolm Gladwell

Bestselling Author and Podcaster, Pushkin Industries

