Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx Orchestrate watsonx Orchestrate
Build your AI assistant with Orchestrate to streamline your team's efforts and reclaim your day
Try it for free Book a live demo
Person holding a phone interacting with a chatbot
Lighten your team’s workload 

IBM watsonx Orchestrate is a generative AI and automation solution that empowers your business by automating tasks, simplifying complex processes, and ultimately saving you and your team time and effort. IBM watsonx Orchestrate offers:

  • Prebuilt apps, skills and assistants: The skills catalog in contains 1000s of prebuilt skills to help you accomplish a wide range of tasks.
  • AI assistant builder: Quickly and easily create and deploy your purpose-built AI assistant with helpful conversations that help end users get work done.
  • Skills studio: Build your own custom skills and workflows without the need for coding expertise.
Explore more Buyer's guide

IBM generative AI assistants: The complete 2024 buyer’s guide.

 Research Report

Read the 451 Research Report: Beyond the Hype – How AI assistants drive real business value

Features

Customize Orchestrate to handle the work unique to you Leverage natural language processing to draw from a catalog of basic and advanced skills to execute on your requests—in context and in the right order. With no specialized training needed Explore the prebuilt skillset
Low code developer studio with a robust software developer kit With the Skills Studio, you can build your own custom skills and workflows quickly and easily and leverage existing investments in tools by discovering automation and putting them to work across the organization. Explore the skills studio
Create conversations that matter Leveraging purpose-built AI assistants, customers and employees can seamlessly complete tasks and complex processes facilitated by a natural language experience. Explore the AI Assistant Builder

Use cases

Human resources Give your team the tools they need to onboard and support great hires, so they can put the "human" back in human resources. Explore use case
Procurement Orchestrate helps procurement teams boost efficiency and strategic sourcing with seamless system integration, making procurement your competitive advantage. Explore use case
Sales From automating lead qualification to enhancing interactions with prospects and existing customers, watsonx Orchestrate can help boost seller productivity through each stage of the sales cycle. Explore use case
AI Assessment

Answer a few questions to find out where you are in your journey to AI and learn how watsonx Orchestrate can benefit you best.

Featured experiences

Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity. Access click-through demos and hands-on experiences to see how an AI assistant can support your team.
Experience a 5-minute click through demo
Hands-on experience

Explore use cases by typing your own prompts.

 Builder experience

Take an in-depth video tour of the builder experience.

 30 day free trial

Experience product capabilities in depth with the free trial.
Take the next step

Get started with the free trial or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from watsonx Orchestrate. 

 Free trial for 30 days Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Partners Resources Community Subscribe to our AI newsletter Join the AI Academy series