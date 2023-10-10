IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ brings artificial intelligence (AI) to every employee, streamlining repetitive tasks and processes, boosting productivity and freeing up time to focus on more strategic, high-value activities.
With watsonx Orchestrate, partners can enhance existing AI assistants or create new ones by using our software development kit. Bring your technology to users in a new and simple way. Create digital, self-service experiences across applications with watsonx Orchestrate.
The IBM watsonx Orchestrate content creator program is designed for independent software vendor (ISV) partners to build skills on watsonx Orchestrate to be integrated into Orchestrate’s pre-built skills catalog, making them available to all Orchestrate users. The content creator program provides many benefits to partners including lead generation, increased consumption and improved user satisfaction.
Innovate and accelerate your growth with IBM. As an ISV or managed service provider (MSP), you can partner with IBM to elevate your solutions with IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Expand into new markets by using the global reach of IBM, a network of large enterprises, and established go-to-market tools and strategies to amplify your sales.
Unleash your innovation and growth. IBM works with our partners to help them stay ahead of challenges with data and AI, security, sustainability, cost management, risk, compliance solutions and beyond by bringing them the right expertise at the right time. Partners and IBM work together with clients to discover and develop specific use cases that solve client needs and partners can attach services to the resell of watsonx Orchestrate for added value.
IBM service partners are essential to bringing IBM solutions to clients. IBM has a proven track record of collaborating with system integrators and consultancies to build Centers of Excellence that maximize the value of IBM technology for clients. IBM invests in technical and go-to-market support to help service partners deliver on the latest technology and continuously hone their expertise. These partnerships accelerate clients’ success by creating a seamless experience, from strategy to implementation and management.
At IBM, we continue to forge new technology partnerships with AI technology leaders worldwide to boost innovation, push the boundaries of technology, and create cutting-edge business solutions. We partner with leading technology vendors offering seamless integrations to accelerate customer time to value and extend the use of existing technology investments.
EY.ai Workforce is a digital worker solution designed to help increase capacity and productivity for the human resources (HR) function. Using an inventory of AI skills, digital workers complete HR work and processes. EY.ai Workforce increases employee productivity by simplifying how work gets done, drives scalability by enabling you to quickly increase or decrease HR capacity, and manages costs by transforming and scaling HR operations without diminishing the employee experience or significantly increasing costs.
ThisWay Global is an award-winning, Google-accelerated, venture-backed leader in the HR tech industry. The company’s commitment to bias removal, candidate-to-job matching technology and certified diversity supplier (WBENC) status gives it a significant lead over its competition. ThisWay is an IBM Silver Partner and the initial go-to-market partner of IBM watsonx Orchestrate. ThisWay Global's proprietary network has more than 8,500 unique diversity-based partners, providing companies and governments with a unique database of highly skilled candidates, reducing bias and increasing diversity across all industries.
FloCareer empowers startups and enterprises to scale their research and development organizations through its interview-as-a-service platform, which enlists freelance software developers to conduct technical interviews. FloCareer’s mission is to help its customers hire faster, better and at scale by providing a robust and diverse pipeline of freelance software developers and empowering them to deliver a rigorous hiring process across a wide variety of technology roles. FloCareer partnered with ThisWay Global and implemented IBM watsonx Orchestrate to expand its pipeline of potential interviewers, take steps toward removing unconscious bias from its hiring processes, and improve the efficiency of its candidate communications and scheduling.
IBM Consulting® released IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform and library of assistants designed to support consultants in delivering consistency, repeatability and speed for clients. IBM Consulting Advantage allows for easier, customized access to proprietary methods, purpose-built AI assets and models and role-based generative AI assistants. Regardless of whether you're driving customer transformation and SAP implementations, migrating to Azure or AWS cloud, running application development that uses business process outsourcing, or ramping up security, IBM Consulting Advantage helps generate more value from change, faster.
Dun & Bradstreet is a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet's Ask Procurement solution uses the power of Dun & Bradstreet’s world-class data and IBM's industry-leading assistant technology to bring a GenAI experience you can trust. With information on more than half a billion private and public companies and unique data from your own ERP systems, delivered in context to when procurement specialists need it most, Ask Procurement delivers a frictionless experience ready to accelerate your procurement process.
By partnering with IBM watsonx Orchestrate, you can use cutting-edge AI and automation tools to establish yourself as a thought leader in the new world of digital employees.
As a partner, you have the opportunity to work closely with the IBM watsonx Orchestrate team of experts and developers, keeping you up-to-date on the latest industry trends and technologies, while enabling you to provide input on product development and innovation.
As an expert in IBM watsonx Orchestrate's advanced capabilities, you can differentiate yourself from competitors and position yourself as a leader in the industry, attracting new clients, retaining existing ones and ultimately driving long-term success for your business.