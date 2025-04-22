Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 AI is becoming a security risk. Are you covered?

Webinar: AI Agents at Scale: Success Stories from Salesforce, Box and LTIMindtree

Join us on October 28th to hear from experts at Salesforce, Box and LTIMindtree as they share real-world success stories and practical insights on deploying AI agents at scale.

With IBM, cascade the use of AI across your entire organization, creating real technology advantage for your business.

We work with an ecosystem of top partners such as AWS, Microsoft and SAP to present the best AI solutions for your business needs. Wherever you are on your AI journey, IBM can help.
watsonx

Discover our portfolio of AI products that accelerate generative AI into core workflows, driving automation and productivity. Find data and AI tools to build, scale and govern your custom solutions across the AI lifecycle.

AI assistants and AI agents

Create personalized AI assistants and AI agents to automate repetitive tasks, simplify complex processes and accelerate your work.

AI models

Build with IBM® Granite™, a family of open, performant and trusted AI models, tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.

AI consulting

Redefine how your business works with AI. Collaborate with AI experts and engineers to redesign end-to-end workflows, implementing proven skills and accelerators to scale AI smarter and faster.

AI infrastructure

Accelerate the impact of AI across your enterprise with a hybrid by design solution that delivers scalability and optimization for your AI workloads.

Build smarter, ship faster and stay in control a complete AI toolkit that moves your applications from prototype to production.

Your business will see the most benefit from AI technologies from generative AI to natural language processing and machine learning algorithms applied to the right AI use cases. Build competitive advantage in areas such as customer service, supply chain and IT across industries, including financial services, telco and healthcare.
AI use cases
AI for customer service

Unlock efficiency and supercharge your customer service agents with AI.

 Explore AI for customer service
AI for application modernization

Modernize existing apps with the power of AI and hybrid cloud.

 Explore our AI for App Mod services
AI for human resources

Reimagine HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes.

 Explore our AI for HR services
AI for marketing

Create more personalized customer experiences at scale with IBM and Adobe.

 Learn more about AI for marketing
AI for finance

Unlock financial performance and business value with data, AI and automation.

 Explore our AI for finance services
AI for IT operations

Boost performance and optimize costs across tech operations with AI-powered automation.

 Explore our AI for IT ops services
IBM is named a Leader in Data Science & Machine Learning

IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.

AI in Action 2024 report
Find out what AI Leaders are doing to get AI ROI, and how AI learners can join their ranks.
AI agents versus AI assistants
Learn what differentiates an AI agent from an AI assistant or copilots and chatbots.
AI in Action podcast
Listen to host Albert Lawrence's thoughtful conversations with business leaders and IBM technologists that can help jump start AI initiatives.
AI Academy
Get insights from top IBM thought leaders on topics ranging from business process optimization to high-performance automation.

IBM is committed to shaping the future of AI with trust and transparency at its core. 
Learn how IBM is helping to advance responsible AI with a multidisciplinary, multidimensional approach.
Discover how IBM Research is designing powerful new foundation models and generative AI systems with an open-source approach.

Blog | New OpenAI open source model is now available on watsonx.ai

OpenAI's gpt-oss-120B is now available in IBM watsonx.ai’s developer studio—giving you secure, flexible access to one of the most advanced open models

 Podcast | Gpt-oss, Genie 3, Personal Superintelligence and Claude pricing

In episode 67 of Mixture of Experts, the panel debriefs OpenAI’s release of gpt-oss, their new open-source models.

AI Think Newsletter | Get AI insights delivered

Get curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.

Podcast | L'Oréal and IBM are Teaming Up With AI-Powered Beauty

Learn how AI is poised to revolutionize the creation of beauty products, to make them even more sustainable and innovative.
Get started quickly with an AI strategy briefing. Discover where generative AI can make the biggest impact and how you can elevate your tech investments with IBM.

