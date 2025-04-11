AI infrastructure solutions

Accelerate impact of AI across your enterprise with a hybrid by design strategy

Power Hybrid Cloud Innovation with Hashicorp, an IBM company

Do cloud right with a unified platform for infrastructure and security lifecycle management

Is your infrastructure AI-ready ? AI is placing huge demands on infrastructure
Tech support brainstorms ways to use AI cognitive computing
100x more model parameters, 10x growth in newly-generated AI data, 7x faster security threat lifecycles

AI training and inferencing will require highly intensive processing of simultaneous computations.
50x performance degradation from distributed data, 2X more energy consumption, 7x greater computational throughput

Elaborate data-intensive models will exponentially scale the rate of storage, memory and processors transactions.
Enterprise-grade AI will require a highly secure, compute-and-data intensive distributed infrastructure

Can you connect data silos and establish a high-performance information supply chain for AI development and deployment ?

Can you super-scale iterative AI inferencing and transactional performance ?

Can you safeguard AI modelling and inferencing data using encryption & cryptography at scale ?
Why IBM Infrastructure for AI ? IBM Infrastructure is secure, scalable, open, indemnified and designed to support the highly dynamic and performance-intensive nature of AI workloads, while offering sustainable AI operations that lowers costs, risk, and energy consumption.
Trusted

IBM Infrastructure is highly resilient, secure, and a leader in regulatory compliance.
Performant

IBM Infrastructure is performance grade : whether it’s IBM Cloud which offers a high-performance, flexible, AI-optimized infrastructure for IBM watsonx,  or IBM Z and IBM Power (enabled with our enterprise-grade AI) or our IBM Storage portfolio.
Open

IBM Infrastructure is optimized for Red Hat OpenShift -  the backbone for providing an open, multi-cloud strategy, critically important to AI solutions.
Hybrid

IBM Infrastructure has been built to easily access public cloud estates and on-prem estates -  seamlessly interconnecting & providing the compute and storage capabilities needed, regardless of location.
Deploy your AI with Trust Get indemnified with IBM models and use secure and compliant compute where only you can see your data.
Indemnification

IBM Granite provides IP indemnification, enabling clients to develop AI applications using their own data along with the client protections, accuracy and trust afforded by IBM foundation models.
Two happy businesswomen discussing using laptop and digital tablet at office
Trusted Compute

Confidential computing with IBM includes a range of services from the Hyper Protect Services portfolio to deploy containerized, mission-critical workloads in isolated enclaves with exclusive key control, ensuring data confidentiality and code integrity.
Sizewell B Power Station, UK
Continuous Monitoring

IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center is designed to simplify the safeguarding of data and AI workloads while helping manage compliance centrally.

Capitalize on IBM Infrastructure's AI-ready capabilities

IBM allows you to optimise your IT operations across any environment to support AI workloads with Red Hat OpenShift, consulting expertise and AI ready infrastructure-as-a-service.
Benefits
Get 39% more inferencing per watt than the compared Intel-based servers, with IBM Power.
Achieve up to 19x higher throughput and 20x reduced response time co-locating applications and inferencing, with IBM Z.
Corporate data management system and document management system with employee privacy.Employee confidentiality. Software for security, searching and managing corporate files and employee information

Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services.
Provision GPUs and AI Accelerators for generative AI, traditional AI, HPC and visualization use cases on the trusted, secure and cost-effective IBM Cloud infrastructure.
Close up of top portion of IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4, right facing.

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 processes up to 3.5 million inference requests per second with 1msec response time using a Credit Card Fraud Detection model.

 
Web page with a map alongside a list of items for user navigation.

Bring the power of open source to AI with Red Hat AI InstructLab as a service only on IBM Cloud.
Case studies
CrushBank logo
CrushBank

CrushBank uses AI to arm its IT staff with better information.

 

Continental Automotive AG

Autonomous driving solutions and simplified management for AI.

 

Garanti BBVA

Faster analytical workloads boost mainframe efficiency.

Blendow Group

Blendow Group's Leap into AI-Enhanced Legal Intelligence Analysis with IBM.

The University of Queensland

The University developed a unified data fabric with IBM® Spectrum® Scale software.

die Mobillar

IBM accelerates enterprise AI for clients with new capabilities on IBM Z.

SKM Informatik GmbH

Embracing the benefits of hybrid cloud.

IBM Research drives advancement in AI
IBM Vela
Supercharging IBM’s cloud-native AI supercomputer.
IBM Artificial Intelligence Unit
Designed for training and running deep learning models which require massively parallel AI operations.
What’s Next in AI is foundation models at scale
At IBM Research, we’re designing powerful new foundation models and generative AI systems with trust and transparency at their core.
Resources
Accelerate AI and HPC workloads with NVIDIA GPUs on IBM Cloud
The role of emerging AI hardware in hybrid cloud
Strengthen your AI data privacy and security with watsonx on IBM Cloud
Combine AI with a trusted data approach on IBM Power to fuel business outcomes
Put AI to work with IBM Z
IBM AI Ladder
Leverage IBM Partner Ecosystem to fuel your AI transformation Get access to innovative technology solutions, incentives and resources to grow your business with IBM. Explore IBM Partner Plus
Build with IBM technology

Elevate your commercial solutions.

 

 
Sell IBM technology

Unleash your innovation and growth.

 
Service IBM technology

Become your clients' trusted advisor. 

 

