AI infrastructure solutions

AI training and inferencing will require highly intensive processing of simultaneous computations.
Elaborate data-intensive models will exponentially scale the rate of storage, memory and processors transactions.
Can you connect data silos and establish a high-performance information supply chain for AI development and deployment ?
Can you super-scale iterative AI inferencing and transactional performance ?
Can you safeguard AI modelling and inferencing data using encryption & cryptography at scale ?
IBM Infrastructure is highly resilient, secure, and a leader in regulatory compliance.
IBM Infrastructure is performance grade : whether it’s IBM Cloud which offers a high-performance, flexible, AI-optimized infrastructure for IBM watsonx, or IBM Z and IBM Power (enabled with our enterprise-grade AI) or our IBM Storage portfolio.
IBM Infrastructure is optimized for Red Hat OpenShift - the backbone for providing an open, multi-cloud strategy, critically important to AI solutions.
IBM Infrastructure has been built to easily access public cloud estates and on-prem estates - seamlessly interconnecting & providing the compute and storage capabilities needed, regardless of location.
IBM Granite provides IP indemnification, enabling clients to develop AI applications using their own data along with the client protections, accuracy and trust afforded by IBM foundation models.
Confidential computing with IBM includes a range of services from the Hyper Protect Services portfolio to deploy containerized, mission-critical workloads in isolated enclaves with exclusive key control, ensuring data confidentiality and code integrity.
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center is designed to simplify the safeguarding of data and AI workloads while helping manage compliance centrally.
Get 39% more inferencing per watt than the compared Intel-based servers, with IBM Power.
Achieve up to 19x higher throughput and 20x reduced response time co-locating applications and inferencing, with IBM Z.
Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services.
Provision GPUs and AI Accelerators for generative AI, traditional AI, HPC and visualization use cases on the trusted, secure and cost-effective IBM Cloud infrastructure.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 processes up to 3.5 million inference requests per second with 1msec response time using a Credit Card Fraud Detection model.
Bring the power of open source to AI with Red Hat AI InstructLab as a service only on IBM Cloud.
