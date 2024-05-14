Garanti BBVA’s solution was to deploy IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS, a high-speed query engine that logically extends Db2 for z/OS. The technology enables Hybrid Transaction Analytical Processing (HTAP), which efficiently and cost-effectively processes analytics workloads on the accelerator and transaction workloads on the IBM Z platform. As an integrated back-end component of Db2 for z/OS, the accelerator is similarly designed for high availability, resilience and information security.

The bank’s database team began deploying Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS version 5 in July 2019 in collaboration with IBM, and continues with updates to gain advanced features. “We appreciate the support we get from IBM,” says Parlak. “We are confident that if we have a problem, IBM will be there to support their critical products and services.”

From the start, the accelerator has improved the batch cycle by processing analytics workloads offloaded from the z15. The jobs are broad in scope. More than 300 database tables are accelerated to prepare data for analysis by the business units. The analytics draw from 33 TB of data residing on the appliance and 44 TB remaining compressed in Db2 for z/OS.

Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS creates reports related to credit cards, customer accounts, risk management and regulatory compliance. The accelerator also performs ETL functions in prepping data for the data warehouse and AI, and analyzes new applications for errors during quality assurance testing.

In addition, the accelerator helps automate database troubleshooting through periodic analysis of CPU consumption and performance logs from the bank’s 300,000 applications and millions of SQL statements. When the analyses detect an error, the accelerator automatically analyzes a 10-year history of user access to identify the best maintenance window.

Besides running batch jobs, the accelerator analyzes a small number of online transactions. The database team wants to greatly expand this to analyze account access by mobile users and other dynamic data. That’s why it deployed Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS version 7.5, which features the IBM Integrated Synchronization capability.

This data replication protocol enables incremental updates of dynamic data to the accelerator in near-real time while keeping the data in place. Then, analytical queries can run against the latest committed data with reduced mainframe CPU consumption. Integrated Synchronization takes advantage of IBM Z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) technology to further reduce costs.

“Right now, we are mostly benefitting from the accelerator within our batch window,” says Parlak. “But with the latest version, we are focused on rooting our online transactions to that powerful machine. We expect to get there soon.”