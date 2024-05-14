The to-do list was long and time was short, but the priority was clear: support the governor’s back-to-school plan.

Working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Rhode Island Department of Health, IBM Consulting™ took a human-centered approach to understanding needs and opportunities to develop a roadmap aimed at supporting children, parents and school staff. This included putting together a specialty K–12 case investigation and contact tracing team, setting up a K–12 testing call center, and adding human resources to support new business processes—all in two weeks. The call center went live on September 14, 2020 with 40 trained agents armed with documented call scripts.

“The IBM team worked around the clock with our team to stand up the call center as quickly as possible,” says Hawkins. “The IBM solution allowed us to create a structure that we can scale to be larger or smaller depending on what’s happening and what we learn about COVID-19. It also allows us to move resources as needed and cross-train people across functions.”

Following IBM’s guidance, the state expanded the capabilities of its call center for the general public too, staffing it with trained agents and adding a COVID-19 hotline. To expedite support for infected residents, it brought together people, process and technology, improving and automating the case investigation and contact tracing processes, supported with the Salesforce platform. “We didn’t have the phone line capability, the technology or operation experience,” says Campagna. “We needed scalability and speed, and to get to cases more quickly. IBM brought all of that technology and expertise to the table to help us with our COVID response.” Today, the COVID-19 Operations Contact Center, which also offers contact tracing services, is managed by IBM.

Residents can also get answers to their most frequently asked questions by visiting the state’s website and chatting with RHODA, an online virtual agent based on IBM watsonx Assistant software. IBM launched the project in only 12 days, integrating it with the Saleforce platform before handing it over to live agents. Since October 2020, RHODA has had more than 100,000 conversations on topics related to test scheduling, test results, travel restrictions, vaccine eligibility and other questions.

During the first phase of K–12 testing, IBM watsonx Assistant technology handled more than 18,000 phone calls about test scheduling, test cancellations and rescheduling, and test results retrieval—in only three weeks. When callers had more complex questions, additional support was provided through intelligent routing and outbound text notifications. And in the second phase of testing, IBM watsonx Assistant software automatically managed 70% of all vaccination-related calls, while also providing human agent routing for complex issues, “call-backs” and bilingual support in English and Spanish.

Another key enabler of the department’s operations transformation was the use of agile, user-focused IBM Garage™ methodologies. In these collaborative sessions, teams from IBM and the Rhode Island Department of Health applied their respective expertise to discuss health policy options, map processes and develop predictive models. With insight into how, where and why COVID-19 spreads, combined with improved, end-to-end operational processes, the State of Rhode Island can better predict outbreaks and, ultimately, tailor its public health response.

Hawkins adds: “IBM brought tremendous analytic tools that we use to advise the governor and the leadership team on ways to shift our response, not only related to business openings and closings but also about testing and other public health mitigations.”