We put customer experience strategy at the center of your business. With deep expertise in customer journey mapping and design, platform implementation and data and AI consulting, we help you harness best-in-class technologies to drive transformation across the customer lifecycle. This spans marketing, commerce, sales and service, thereby positioning your business at a competitive advantage.
See how your telco business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx™ Assistant
One of the largest experience design practices in the world, with nearly 60 design studios. We have a global network of strategists, designers, developers, technologists and data architects with deep industry, AI and ISV expertise.
IBM Consulting® offers true end-to-end capabilities at scale. Covering everything from experience strategy to the design, delivery and optimization of employee and customer experience management, harnessing the data, tools and technologies that make them possible.
In addition to our world-class AI and Cloud technologies, IBM® works with a diverse ecosystem of partners to create value and differentiation through the development of exceptional employee and customer engagement initiatives.
IBM iX® helps the world’s most influential companies create experiences, products and services that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.
We are a platform-agnostic digital commerce services provider, helping companies transform their omnichannel commerce experience with AI and automation, making commerce truly intelligent.
We help companies deliver more personalized experiences powered by data and AI, transforming their end-to-end marketing operations spanning people, process and platforms.
With customer service topping the investment priorities of executives for generative AI, we help modernize customer and field service operations with data and AI.
IBM iX helps you transform sales and revenue operations, offering end-to-end services to better understand customers, recognize their touchpoints, improve their digital experience and meet them in their channel of choice.
Using deep product engineering expertise, IBM Consulting helps you build the right product, the right methodologies, for the right market opportunity to make your digital product a success.
Create connected commerce, marketing, sales and service experiences across the customer journey fueled by real-time business data with SAP customer experience (CX) and CRM solutions.
Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.
Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities and the data insights needed to deliver impact.
IBM becomes data driven and client-first when IBM Consulting™ uses Adobe Experience Cloud to optimize people, processes and technology platforms.
IBM partnered with Boots UK on its e-commerce and digital transformation, increasing digital orders by 42% and growing revenue by 115% over two years.
MOL builds a digital marketing platform to fuel revenue growth and customer loyalty.
Wimbledon teams up with IBM iX to drive AI-powered solutions.
Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations that endure disruption
Transformative solutions that turn sustainability ambition into action
Transforming government readiness and resilience for an increasingly uncertain world
Optimize operations and technical investment that create revenue-generating solutions for the changing world of communications
Stop chasing value and start creating it with 5 insights from top performers.
Your customer service is the best foundation to demonstrate generative AI success.
IBM has been positioned in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Service Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment.
With generative AI, businesses can harness the data they need to create hyper-personalized experiences.
As the consumer metaverse progresses through the hype cycle, address opportunities by exploring 5 ways the metaverse creates tangible results for retailers.
Discover the potential of generative AI to drive market differentiation, enhance customer satisfaction, achieve cost savings, uphold sustainability and boost employee productivity in this webinar.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.