Customer experience transformation

We put customer experience strategy at the center of your business. With deep expertise in customer journey mapping and design, platform implementation and data and AI consulting, we help you harness best-in-class technologies to drive transformation across the customer lifecycle. This spans marketing, commerce, sales and service, thereby positioning your business at a competitive advantage.
See how your telco business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx™ Assistant
Benefits Local resources, global scale  

One of the largest experience design practices in the world, with nearly 60 design studios. We have a global network of strategists, designers, developers, technologists and data architects with deep industry, AI and ISV expertise.

 End-to-end capabilities  

IBM Consulting® offers true end-to-end capabilities at scale. Covering everything from experience strategy to the design, delivery and optimization of employee and customer experience management, harnessing the data, tools and technologies that make them possible.

 World-class strategic partnerships 

In addition to our world-class AI and Cloud technologies, IBM® works with a diverse ecosystem of partners to create value and differentiation through the development of exceptional employee and customer engagement initiatives.
Capabilities Experience, product and service design

IBM iX® helps the world’s most influential companies create experiences, products and services that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.

 Explore IBM iX Digital commerce consulting

We are a platform-agnostic digital commerce services provider, helping companies transform their omnichannel commerce experience with AI and automation, making commerce truly intelligent.

Discover digital commerce Modernize B2B and B2C marketing

We help companies deliver more personalized experiences powered by data and AI, transforming their end-to-end marketing operations spanning people, process and platforms.

Learn about marketing transformation Customer service innovation

With customer service topping the investment priorities of executives for generative AI, we help modernize customer and field service operations with data and AI. 

 Explore our services Sales transformation consulting

IBM iX helps you transform sales and revenue operations, offering end-to-end services to better understand customers, recognize their touchpoints, improve their digital experience and meet them in their channel of choice.

 Modernize your strategies Digital product engineering

Using deep product engineering expertise, IBM Consulting helps you build the right product, the right methodologies, for the right market opportunity to make your digital product a success.

Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Strategic partnerships Power CX with SAP

Create connected commerce, marketing, sales and service experiences across the customer journey fueled by real-time business data with SAP customer experience (CX) and CRM solutions.

 Explore our SAP services Personalized experiences with IBM and Adobe

Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.

 Explore our Adobe capabilities IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firefly generative AI Create business value with Salesforce

Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities and the data insights needed to deliver impact.

 Case studies

Case studies

IBM Marketing

IBM becomes data driven and client-first when IBM Consulting™ uses Adobe Experience Cloud to optimize people, processes and technology platforms.

 Boots UK

IBM partnered with Boots UK on its e-commerce and digital transformation, increasing digital orders by 42% and growing revenue by 115% over two years.

 MOL Group

MOL builds a digital marketing platform to fuel revenue growth and customer loyalty.

 Wimbledon

Wimbledon teams up with IBM iX to drive AI-powered solutions.
AI in your industry Financial services

Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations that endure disruption

 Energy & utilities

Transformative solutions that turn sustainability ambition into action

 Government

Transforming government readiness and resilience for an increasingly uncertain world

 Telecommunications

Optimize operations and technical investment that create revenue-generating solutions for the changing world of communications

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
How generative AI supercharges creativity and productivity Read the report
Generative AI promises to elevate customer expectations—and give you the tools to meet them Explore the 5 pillars of personalization that create exceptional CX Your customer service is the best foundation to demonstrate generative AI success
Resources The State of Salesforce 2023–24

Stop chasing value and start creating it with 5 insights from top performers.

 Generative AI for customer service

Your customer service is the best foundation to demonstrate generative AI success.

 IBM named a leading provider of intelligent commerce

IBM has been positioned in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Service Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment.

 Generative AI for Marketing

With generative AI, businesses can harness the data they need to create hyper-personalized experiences.

 Drive value in the metaverse

As the consumer metaverse progresses through the hype cycle, address opportunities by exploring 5 ways the metaverse creates tangible results for retailers.

 The smarter way to serve customers

Discover the potential of generative AI to drive market differentiation, enhance customer satisfaction, achieve cost savings, uphold sustainability and boost employee productivity in this webinar.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

