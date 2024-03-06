Home Consulting Marketing Marketing consulting services
Designer working late at computer

WPP and IBM team up to revolutionize B2B marketing with generative AI WPP Open for B2B powered by watsonx will help solve challenges like identifying the right buying groups and maximizing ROI.

Intelligent marketing transformation

Our cross-functional teams of experts help transform your marketing strategy and operations to meet the challenges of today, while building a flexible and adaptive organization that will be competitive tomorrow. Working across three integrated value dimensions—data and AI, operational efficiency and experience innovation—intelligent marketing transformation gives marketers the tools and processes they need to deliver personalized experiences at enterprise scale.
What's new

IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firefly Generative AI
Download the CEO’s Guide to Generative AI: Marketing
Introducing the AI-powered content supply chain

Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform every aspect of marketing—and 94% of CMOs believe that generative AI will free up marketing teams from mundane tasks so they can focus on more important, creative activities. Leveraging our watsonx platform, IBM Consulting helps you transform your marketing operations with an end-to-end solution for creating an intelligent content supply chain.

IBM Consulting Advantage for Marketing* is a bundled technology and services offering that includes: 

  • A pre-tuned foundation model built on watsonx.ai that is then fine-tuned, trained and informed with your brand guidelines, policies and product information.

  • A proprietary marketers' “workbench” user-interface built on the IBM Consulting Advantage platform and powered by watsonx that provides access to a pre-configured family of conversational AI assistants to support your marketers across a variety of roles and tasks.

  • Seamless integration with your work management tools and marketing ISV platforms.

    *solution will be ready for GA Q4 2024
Benefits A human-centered approach

Our experts start with the ideal experiences of your customers and employees—and then design and deliver best in class data-driven solutions that create personalized experiences and unleash marketing creativity.

 Trusted experts for enterprise AI

Our deep marketing expertise paired with more than 21,000 skilled AI practitioners developed more than 2,000 AI use cases for clients in 2023.

 World-class ecosystem partnerships

Our global premier partnerships with leading marketing and CX platforms like Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, and others, enable us to architect the right solution, on the right platforms, to meet your unique marketing needs.

 
Capabilities Marketing operations

Optimize your MarTech stack and streamline processes with AI and an enterprise work management strategy and intelligent workflows that unlock efficiencies and enable new ways of working.

 

 Learn more about enterprise work management Customer insights and data strategy

Leverage AI and the watsonx platform to help with end-to-end marketing data management, from data strategy and modeling, to governance, and integrations with CDPs to enable hyper-personalized experiences.

 

 Explore the watsonx platform Experience innovation

Deliver memorable experiences for your employees and customers using AI to create unique customer journeys andinnovative experiences that drive growth and competitive advantage.

 

 Read how IBM engaged fans at the Masters B2B Marketing with GenAI

IBM and WPP have teamed up to revolutionize B2B marketing with generative AI. WPP Open for B2B is powered by IBM's watsonx and helps solve challenges like orchestrating client engagement and maximizing ROI.

 

 Read the press release
Strategic partnerships Deliver personalization at scale with Adobe

IBM and Adobe partner to unite strategy, data, technology, and design to digitally reinvent businesses. Our AI-powered solutions across the content supply chain make traditional processes more efficient while enabling marketers and teams across the enterprise to focus on more valuable, strategic activities.

 Explore Adobe consulting services How IBM + Adobe craft personalization at scale Make an impact with Salesforce

Deliver personalized customer experiences by acting on real-time insights fueled by a unified data strategy. IBM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud help you spread customer relationship management (CRM) insights throughout the enterprise and earn customer conversion, loyalty and trust.

 Explore Salesforce consulting services Get the 2024 State of Salesforce report Connect customer experience solutions with SAP

IBM Consulting activates SAP's enterprise-grade CX solutions using data and AI to create world-class customer experiences that increase customer loyalty and business growth.

 Explore SAP consulting services
The AI models built with watsonx do more than enhance the digital experience of the US Open. They also scale the productivity of our editorial team by automating key workflows. Kirsten Corio Chief Commercial Officer United States Tennis Association
Case studies Acing the US Open digital experience with GenAI

Using data and foundation models built on the watsonx platform, IBM created an AI Commentary model for the US Open that generated dozens of different options before choosing the best sentence to describe the action. Over the course of the 2023 US Open, match highlights with AI Commentary were viewed more than 2 million times.

 IBM optimizes people, processes and platforms with Adobe Experience Cloud

IBM transformed its marketing organization by radically simplifying it’s MarTech stack with Adobe Experience Cloud. IBM is now a more data-driven and client first company, consolidating 40 DAM platforms into one and bringing web pages to market 75% faster.

 MOL Group fuels revenue growth with new digital marketing platform

Oil and gas company MOL group is reinventing the service station experience and driving growth with data-driven customer engagement— supported by Salesforce Marketing Coud — resulting in a revenue uplift of 30%, with a customer satisfaction increase of 20%.

 Bringing the “wow” factor to Campari’s Brands through a Digital Factory

Global premium spirits company Campari Group gives its brand owners a fast and efficient path to creating great digital experiences through its Campari Digital Factory. The new content operating model simplifies and speeds up the process, while at the same time creating an entirely new governance framework to keep content quality uniformly high.
Insights

The revolutionary content supply chain Read the new report
The CEO's Guide to Generative AI: Marketing Discover the blueprint of how to create exceptional customer experiences Learn how the content supply chain and GenAI are shaping the future of marketing
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
