Our cross-functional teams of experts help transform your marketing strategy and operations to meet the challenges of today, while building a flexible and adaptive organization that will be competitive tomorrow. Working across three integrated value dimensions—data and AI, operational efficiency and experience innovation—intelligent marketing transformation gives marketers the tools and processes they need to deliver personalized experiences at enterprise scale.
IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firefly Generative AI
Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform every aspect of marketing—and 94% of CMOs believe that generative AI will free up marketing teams from mundane tasks so they can focus on more important, creative activities. Leveraging our watsonx platform, IBM Consulting helps you transform your marketing operations with an end-to-end solution for creating an intelligent content supply chain.
IBM Consulting Advantage for Marketing* is a bundled technology and services offering that includes:
A pre-tuned foundation model built on watsonx.ai that is then fine-tuned, trained and informed with your brand guidelines, policies and product information.
A proprietary marketers' “workbench” user-interface built on the IBM Consulting Advantage platform and powered by watsonx that provides access to a pre-configured family of conversational AI assistants to support your marketers across a variety of roles and tasks.
Seamless integration with your work management tools and marketing ISV platforms.
*solution will be ready for GA Q4 2024
Our experts start with the ideal experiences of your customers and employees—and then design and deliver best in class data-driven solutions that create personalized experiences and unleash marketing creativity.
Our deep marketing expertise paired with more than 21,000 skilled AI practitioners developed more than 2,000 AI use cases for clients in 2023.
Our global premier partnerships with leading marketing and CX platforms like Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, and others, enable us to architect the right solution, on the right platforms, to meet your unique marketing needs.
Optimize your MarTech stack and streamline processes with AI and an enterprise work management strategy and intelligent workflows that unlock efficiencies and enable new ways of working.
Leverage AI and the watsonx platform to help with end-to-end marketing data management, from data strategy and modeling, to governance, and integrations with CDPs to enable hyper-personalized experiences.
Deliver memorable experiences for your employees and customers using AI to create unique customer journeys andinnovative experiences that drive growth and competitive advantage.
IBM and WPP have teamed up to revolutionize B2B marketing with generative AI. WPP Open for B2B is powered by IBM's watsonx and helps solve challenges like orchestrating client engagement and maximizing ROI.
IBM and Adobe partner to unite strategy, data, technology, and design to digitally reinvent businesses. Our AI-powered solutions across the content supply chain make traditional processes more efficient while enabling marketers and teams across the enterprise to focus on more valuable, strategic activities.
Deliver personalized customer experiences by acting on real-time insights fueled by a unified data strategy. IBM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud help you spread customer relationship management (CRM) insights throughout the enterprise and earn customer conversion, loyalty and trust.
IBM Consulting activates SAP's enterprise-grade CX solutions using data and AI to create world-class customer experiences that increase customer loyalty and business growth.
Using data and foundation models built on the watsonx platform, IBM created an AI Commentary model for the US Open that generated dozens of different options before choosing the best sentence to describe the action. Over the course of the 2023 US Open, match highlights with AI Commentary were viewed more than 2 million times.
IBM transformed its marketing organization by radically simplifying it’s MarTech stack with Adobe Experience Cloud. IBM is now a more data-driven and client first company, consolidating 40 DAM platforms into one and bringing web pages to market 75% faster.
Oil and gas company MOL group is reinventing the service station experience and driving growth with data-driven customer engagement— supported by Salesforce Marketing Coud — resulting in a revenue uplift of 30%, with a customer satisfaction increase of 20%.
Global premium spirits company Campari Group gives its brand owners a fast and efficient path to creating great digital experiences through its Campari Digital Factory. The new content operating model simplifies and speeds up the process, while at the same time creating an entirely new governance framework to keep content quality uniformly high.
IBM iX is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting that helps the world’s most influential companies create experiences, products and services that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.
Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle that earn loyalty and trust.
Let’s create a new launchpad for top-line growth and experience-led sales that fosters loyalty.
Let's create intelligent customer experiences that drives growth and builds trust.
Transform the omnichannel commerce experience with AI and automation, making commerce truly intelligent.
