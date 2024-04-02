Businesses are excited about the prospect of tapping foundation models and ML in one place, with their own data, to accelerate generative AI workloads.

AddAI.Life “Watsonx.ai proved to be very useful. In our research, we liked how it helped our customers (and our development team) to simplify tasks and extend the assistant knowledge without the need to pre-set the whole dialog in advance. It is a next level for us and our customers.” — Jindrich Chromy, CEO and co-founder

Minijob-Zentrale “With this tool, we will need only a quarter of the time compared to before to plan, write and publish an article.” — Madeline Scholz

Silver Egg Technology “IBM’s commitment to cultivating an ecosystem of enterprise AI solutions based on their trustworthy and secure AI platform has proven highly complementary to our go-to-market strategy. We look forward to further cooperation.” — Tom Foley, Founder and CEO

Blendow Group “We are just at the beginning of this journey. This endeavor with IBM has reinforced our conviction that legal intelligence is on the brink of a transformative era, and Blendow Group is poised to lead this revolution.” — Johan Wallquist, Chief Digital Innovation Officer

Sicredi “We are encouraged by the results of this pilot, and we look forward to the next chapter in our Generative AI journey. IBM’s ethical and transparent approach to AI helps us put human values at the center of our transformation initiative.” — Alceu Meinen, Superintendent of AI and Customer Relations