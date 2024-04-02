IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio is part of the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform, bringing together new generative AI (gen AI) capabilities powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning (ML) into a powerful studio spanning the AI lifecycle. Tune and guide models with your enterprise data to meet your needs with easy-to-use tools for building and refining performant prompts. With watsonx.ai, you can build AI applications in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the data. Watsonx.ai offers:
Bring your own custom foundation models or work with a suite of curated foundation models offered by IBM, including Granite models. Experiment with open source models through the IBM and Hugging Face partnership to meet the needs of your business.
Use open-source frameworks and tools for code-based, automated and visual data science capabilities–all in a secure, trusted studio environment.
Leverage foundation models and generative AI with minimal data, advanced prompt-tuning capabilities, full SDK and API libraries.
Accelerate the full AI model lifecycle with all the tools and runtimes in one place to train, validate, tune and deploy AI models across clouds and on-premises environments.
In the Prompt Lab, leverage foundation models to create better AI, faster. Experiment with different prompts for various use cases and tasks. With just a few lines of instruction you can draft job descriptions, classify customer complaints, summarize complex regulatory documents, extract key business information and much more. Quickly tune models for your specific business needs using the latest open source and IBM trained foundation models.
Build models either visually or with code, deploy and monitor with end-to-end lifecycle explainability and fairness. Use MLOps to simplify model production from any tool and provide automatic model retraining.
Businesses are excited about the prospect of tapping foundation models and ML in one place, with their own data, to accelerate generative AI workloads.
“Watsonx.ai proved to be very useful. In our research, we liked how it helped our customers (and our development team) to simplify tasks and extend the assistant knowledge without the need to pre-set the whole dialog in advance. It is a next level for us and our customers.” — Jindrich Chromy, CEO and co-founder
“With this tool, we will need only a quarter of the time compared to before to plan, write and publish an article.” — Madeline Scholz
“IBM’s commitment to cultivating an ecosystem of enterprise AI solutions based on their trustworthy and secure AI platform has proven highly complementary to our go-to-market strategy. We look forward to further cooperation.” — Tom Foley, Founder and CEO
“We are just at the beginning of this journey. This endeavor with IBM has reinforced our conviction that legal intelligence is on the brink of a transformative era, and Blendow Group is poised to lead this revolution.” — Johan Wallquist, Chief Digital Innovation Officer
“We are encouraged by the results of this pilot, and we look forward to the next chapter in our Generative AI journey. IBM’s ethical and transparent approach to AI helps us put human values at the center of our transformation initiative.” — Alceu Meinen, Superintendent of AI and Customer Relations
“The IBM team has fully supported our patient-first approach that combines process research and process mining to establish areas of opportunity to improve the patient experience and outcomes. This has helped us to identify where we could pilot process changes and exciting new technologies to have an impact far more quickly than we would have before." — Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer
