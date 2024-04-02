Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx.ai watsonx.ai

Now available—a next generation enterprise studio for AI builders to train, validate, tune and deploy AI models

Our next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders

IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio is part of the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform, bringing together new generative AI (gen AI) capabilities powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning (ML) into a powerful studio spanning the AI lifecycle. Tune and guide models with your enterprise data to meet your needs with easy-to-use tools for building and refining performant prompts. With watsonx.ai, you can build AI applications in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the data. Watsonx.ai offers:

  • Multi-model variety and flexibility: Choose from IBM-developed Granite models, open-source and third-party models, or bring your own custom foundation model.
  • Differentiated client protection: IBM stands behind IBM-developed Granite models and indemnifies the client against third-party IP claims.
  • End-to-end AI governance: Enterprises can scale and accelerate the impact of AI with trusted data across the business, using data wherever it resides.
  • Hybrid, multi-cloud deployments: IBM provides the flexibility to integrate and deploy your AI workloads into your hybrid-cloud stack of choice.
Interactive demo

Chat directly with an LLM in the watsonx.ai 30-day demo and augment an LLM's knowledge base by grounding it with documents utilizing a RAG pattern. This demo does not include agents or simultaneous chat with multiple models.

 Blog

IBM named a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: AI/ML Platforms, Q3 2024

 Analyst report

IDC Spotlight: The truth about successful generative AI
IBM positioned as Exemplary in Ventana Research Buyers Guide 2024 for GenAI Platforms

Access the 2024 Ventana Research Buyers Guide to see why IBM was named an Exemplary software provider for GenAI Platforms with an overall grade of A-.

 

Use cases

Bring your own custom foundation models or work with a suite of curated foundation models offered by IBM, including Granite models. Experiment with open source models through the IBM and Hugging Face partnership to meet the needs of your business.

Collect, create and share knowledge Build a Q&A resource from a broad internal or external knowledge base across your company’s proprietary data to share organizational insights. With the help of generative AI, you can analyze multiple documents and data inputs, provide effective responses based on real-time information feeds and improve documentation quality. Learn more
Extract insights and discover trends Analyze large amounts of data to identify and extract insights or facts from documents or reports, customer interactions, security or IT incidents. Discover patterns, trends or anomalies that occur within the data with the use of generative AI. From the themes extracted, traditional AI and ML algorithms can then forecast and make predictions, such as calculating credit risk, future sales, demand forecasts and inventory management, specific to the user's needs and business requirements. 
Generate synthetic tabular data Generate synthetic tabular data to protect sensitive information during testing stages. Address data gaps and reduce the risk of exposing an individual’s personal data by taking advantage of data created artificially through computer simulation or algorithms. Further build and test AI and ML models with synthetic data to overcome data gaps and, in turn, improve speed to market with new AI solutions.
Generate content, technology and code New technology, content and code can be created through the power of generative AI to support developer and business user productivity across a range of business domains. The content generated can include lesson planning and curriculum development, ideas for marketing and sales campaigns, emails, blogs, social media posts, product demonstrations, synthetic data images, technical documentation, user persona development, automated reports, scripts and more.
Benefits Discover how to scale AI Bring together AI builders

Use open-source frameworks and tools for code-based, automated and visual data science capabilities–all in a secure, trusted studio environment.

 Tune foundation models for your business

Leverage foundation models and generative AI with minimal data, advanced prompt-tuning capabilities, full SDK and API libraries.

 Manage the full AI lifecycle

Accelerate the full AI model lifecycle with all the tools and runtimes in one place to train, validate, tune and deploy AI models across clouds and on-premises environments.
Features
Foundation models Clients have access to a family of IBM-developed Granite foundation models of different sizes and architectures, including open-source Granite models and IBM customized Granite models to support enterprise domains and use cases such as RAG. They can bring in other third-party models including Meta's Llama 3 and Mistral AI. They also have access to IBM-supported custom foundation models. See foundation models in watsonx.ai Explore how to choose the right foundation model
Prompt Lab Where AI builders can work with foundation models and build prompts using prompt engineering. Within the Prompt Lab, users can interact with foundation models in the prompt editor using the Chat, Freeform or Structured mode. These multiple options will allow you to craft the best model configurations to support a range of Natural Language Processing (NLP) type tasks including question answering, content generation and summarization, text classification and extraction.
Tuning Studio Prompt-tune foundation models as part of our Tuning Studio to help tune your foundation models with labeled data for better performance and accuracy. Prompt-tuning is an efficient, low-cost way of adapting a foundation model to new downstream tasks without retraining the model and updating its weights. Once your model is tuned, you can start using it in the Prompt Lab. Subsequent releases will include capabilities for model fine-tuning as part of our Tuning Studio.
Public preview now available Flows engine With its intuitive flow language, watsonx.ai flows engine simplifies the development process, allowing generative AI applications to be effortlessly deployed to the cloud, accessed via API calls or SDKs, and integrated into existing projects and architectures. The feature provides a range of pre-built AI flows for tasks such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Summarization, allowing developers to embed AI into their business processes seamlessly. Learn more about flows engine
Data science and MLOps All the tools, pipelines and runtimes powered by foundation models, a data scientist would need to support building ML models automatically. Automate the entire AI model lifecycle from development to deployment with connections to a variety of APIs, SDKs and libraries.

Gen AI capabilities

In the Prompt Lab, leverage foundation models to create better AI, faster. Experiment with different prompts for various use cases and tasks. With just a few lines of instruction you can draft job descriptions, classify customer complaints, summarize complex regulatory documents, extract key business information and much more. Quickly tune models for your specific business needs using the latest open source and IBM trained foundation models.

Generate content, no code required From writing marketing emails to creating customer personas, watsonx.ai is your new creative partner. Just specify what you want, set the parameters and let the AI do the work.
Build a classifier without training With as few as zero examples, watsonx.ai can read and classify written input. For example, it can evaluate and sort customer complaints or review customer feedback sentiment.
Save time with high-quality summaries Like a skilled assistant, watsonx.ai can help transform dense text into your personalized executive overview, capturing key points from financial reports, meeting transcriptions and more.
Extract information with no pre-training Let watsonx.ai sort through the complex details and help you quickly pull the information you want from large documents. Identify named entities, parse terms and conditions and more.
Enhance your Q&A application Leverage retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to generate factually accurate output that is grounded in a broad external or internal knowledge base.

MLOps capabilities

Build models either visually or with code, deploy and monitor with end-to-end lifecycle explainability and fairness. Use MLOps to simplify model production from any tool and provide automatic model retraining.

Create automated pipelines Single collaborative studio for data scientists to build, train and deploy ML models. It supports a wide range of data sources enabling teams to streamline their workflows. With advanced features like automated ML and model monitoring, users can manage their models throughout the development and deployment lifecycle.
Solve optimization problems Uncover prescriptive analytics to improve your business decisions, such as planning, scheduling, pricing, inventory or resource management with CPLEX Optimizer. These CPLEX decision optimization engines apply specialized mathematical algorithms and constraint-based programming to address your business objectives. Within the CPLEX solver, access tabular or graphical views that can be easily shared to enhance collaboration and accelerate time to insights.
Develop predictive models visually With easy-to-use workflows, you can combine visual data science with open source libraries and notebook-based interfaces on a unified data and AI studio.
Accelerate the entire AI lifecycle With AutoAI, beginners can quickly get started and expert data scientists can speed experimentation in AI development. AutoAI automates data preparation, model development, feature engineering and hyperparameter optimization.
Generate synthetic tabular data Generate a synthetic tabular data set leveraging your existing data or a custom data schema. You can connect to your existing database, upload a data file, anonymize columns and generate as much data as needed to address your data gaps or train your classical AI models.
Partner with us to deliver enhanced commercial solutions, embedded with watsonx.ai, to better address clients’ needs.

Client stories

Businesses are excited about the prospect of tapping foundation models and ML in one place, with their own data, to accelerate generative AI workloads.
AddAI.Life

“Watsonx.ai proved to be very useful. In our research, we liked how it helped our customers (and our development team) to simplify tasks and extend the assistant knowledge without the need to pre-set the whole dialog in advance. It is a next level for us and our customers.” — Jindrich Chromy, CEO and co-founder

 Minijob-Zentrale

“With this tool, we will need only a quarter of the time compared to before to plan, write and publish an article.” — Madeline Scholz

 Silver Egg Technology

“IBM’s commitment to cultivating an ecosystem of enterprise AI solutions based on their trustworthy and secure AI platform has proven highly complementary to our go-to-market strategy. We look forward to further cooperation.” — Tom Foley, Founder and CEO

 Blendow Group

“We are just at the beginning of this journey. This endeavor with IBM has reinforced our conviction that legal intelligence is on the brink of a transformative era, and Blendow Group is poised to lead this revolution.” — Johan Wallquist, Chief Digital Innovation Officer

 Sicredi

“We are encouraged by the results of this pilot, and we look forward to the next chapter in our Generative AI journey. IBM’s ethical and transparent approach to AI helps us put human values at the center of our transformation initiative.” — Alceu Meinen, Superintendent of AI and Customer Relations

 NHS Trust

“The IBM team has fully supported our patient-first approach that combines process research and process mining to establish areas of opportunity to improve the patient experience and outcomes. This has helped us to identify where we could pilot process changes and exciting new technologies to have an impact far more quickly than we would have before." — Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer
Third-party reviews
Take the next step

Take the next step to start operationalizing and scaling generative AI and ML for business.

Footnotes

1IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. See Pricing for more detail. Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities, and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.