InstructLab, a feature within the Tuning Studio of watsonx.ai, will enable AI developers, data scientists and SME’s of any domain to customize LLMs and SLMs to increase model performance and productivity. InstructLab will offer a full-scale fine-tuning experience, equipped with data lineage and evaluation features, and the computational infrastructure needed to handle large-scale AI development. By bridging these two workflows—low-cost, accessible training with full-scale enterprise deployment—InstructLab can help businesses start small and scale up seamlessly as their AI needs grow.

With InstructLab, users gain a powerful AI customization tool that not only understands their unique use cases but will also evolve with them as their business and use of AI scale. By using InstructLab in watsonx.ai, businesses can create a robust, end-to-end AI solution that can take full advantage of enterprise grade model customization, AI Agents, foundational models, RAG capabilities and many more.