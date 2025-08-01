Lufthansa Group merges and enhances multiple ground operations applications into a single web-based platform with IBM Consulting
Lufthansa Group, a global leader in aviation, had made strides in optimizing their ground operations through a suite of multiple mobile applications.
Despite the applications running smoothly, their fragmented nature restricted portability, fostered inefficiencies, inflated costs and impeded coordination among airport and airline personnel. Furthermore, escalating licensing expenses for the prevailing communication platform—which was substantially outdated and costly—exacerbated these financial pressures.
As the broader strategic objective at Lufthansa Group shifted toward the modernization of communication systems, the airline needed a unified solution that could integrate all functionalities into a single, web-based application accessible across various device types. In a high-stakes scenario where flight delays and inefficiencies in ground operations could lead to significant financial losses and impact customer satisfaction, decisive action was necessary. This strategic move aimed to reduce operational costs, enhance user experience and ensure seamless communication among ground staff, pilots and operational teams.
Lufthansa Group, in partnership with IBM Consulting®, transformed their ground operations management by consolidating multiple applications into a single, web-based solution called Turnaround Companion (TAC), which helps address the inefficiencies and high costs associated with managing separate tools.
IBM’s expertise in cloud solutions and application development was pivotal in this transformation. Implementing the solution involved close collaboration between different teams and the use of tools within IBM Consulting:
The new web-based platform provides a clear visualization of all relevant data, facilitating swift coordination and communication among airport and airline staff. The inclusion of chat-based communication capabilities—which rely on an LG internal messaging engine—and intelligent notifications ensures that no crucial information is missed.
TAC, built on modern web technologies and hosted on the Microsoft® Azure Cloud, is accessible across major operating systems, including iOS and Android, thereby expanding the user base and reducing licensing costs. The platform’s modular structure also allows for flexible adaptation to new requirements and expansion to include additional target audiences and applications, making it a versatile tool for Lufthansa Group’s future needs.
The successful deployment of TAC has enabled Lufthansa Group to track the full turnaround process and all interactions among the involved parties in one consolidated solution stack. This has led to improved efficiency, reduced delays and enhanced customer satisfaction. The airline plans to continue shifting functionalities from other applications into TAC, while also introducing new capabilities that deliver added value to users and further optimize ground operations.
Lufthansa Group experienced a significant improvement in the efficiency of their ground operations. The unified TAC platform enabled real-time tracking of the aircraft turnaround process, consolidating all data and communication into one solution stack.
This optimization has led to a series of achievements:
It’s also worth noting that the new releases of TAC have a downtime of just a couple of minutes, compared to nearly 45 minutes for legacy mobile applications. Despite these important advances, the project team is still aiming for zero downtime in future releases.
As part of the ongoing partnership, IBM continues to support Lufthansa Group in shifting additional functionalities into TAC, further streamlining the airline’s operations. The team at IBM continues to work on new tools for the platform and is studying the implementation of generative AI. The successful deployment of TAC has set a new standard for efficient flight handling, promoting sustainable standardization in aircraft operations and ensuring a superior travel experience for both employees and passengers.
Lufthansa Group (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a globally recognized airline group headquartered in Germany. The company has grown to become one of the largest airline groups in the world, serving millions of passengers annually. Lufthansa Group is renowned for their commitment to quality, safety and customer satisfaction.
