Lufthansa Group, in partnership with IBM Consulting®, transformed their ground operations management by consolidating multiple applications into a single, web-based solution called Turnaround Companion (TAC), which helps address the inefficiencies and high costs associated with managing separate tools.

IBM’s expertise in cloud solutions and application development was pivotal in this transformation. Implementing the solution involved close collaboration between different teams and the use of tools within IBM Consulting:

The IBM iX® team facilitated design thinking workshops to develop TAC, ensuring a user-friendly UI and UX that caters to various roles within Lufthansa Group’s ground operations.

The IBM® Application Modernization team led the re-architecture of Lufthansa Group’s legacy systems, enabling the seamless migration of multiple standalone applications into a unified, cloud-native platform. This modernization effort ensures scalability, performance and long-term maintenance of the TAC solution.

The IBM Product Design and Engineering Services teams worked in close collaboration with Lufthansa Group, continuously enhancing the TAC platform. Their integrated approach to developing and supporting the platform enabled rapid iteration, alignment with evolving business needs and a user-centric design that drives adoption and long-term value.

The IBM Garage™ team carried out the development and ongoing maintenance of TAC, emphasizing continuous application modernization and consistently providing strategic guidance to the client on cloud architecture and technology strategy.

The new web-based platform provides a clear visualization of all relevant data, facilitating swift coordination and communication among airport and airline staff. The inclusion of chat-based communication capabilities—which rely on an LG internal messaging engine—and intelligent notifications ensures that no crucial information is missed.

TAC, built on modern web technologies and hosted on the Microsoft® Azure Cloud, is accessible across major operating systems, including iOS and Android, thereby expanding the user base and reducing licensing costs. The platform’s modular structure also allows for flexible adaptation to new requirements and expansion to include additional target audiences and applications, making it a versatile tool for Lufthansa Group’s future needs.

The successful deployment of TAC has enabled Lufthansa Group to track the full turnaround process and all interactions among the involved parties in one consolidated solution stack. This has led to improved efficiency, reduced delays and enhanced customer satisfaction. The airline plans to continue shifting functionalities from other applications into TAC, while also introducing new capabilities that deliver added value to users and further optimize ground operations.