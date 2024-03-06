IBM iX® is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting. Working at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, we help the world’s most influential companies create better experiences, products and services that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.
With experience capabilities and partnerships spanning strategy, design, development and managed services across a global network of 60 studios, our human-centered approach to business design helps accelerate innovation and transformation at scale.
IBM supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants
IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firefly Generative AI
One of the largest experience design practices in the world, with nearly 60 design studios and a global network of strategists, designers, developers, technologists and data architects with deep industry, AI and ISV expertise.
As part of IBM, we offer true end-to-end capabilities at scale. From experience strategy to the design, delivery and optimization of employee and customer experiences, we harness the data, tools and technologies that make them possible.
In addition to our own world-class AI and Cloud technologies, we work with a diverse ecosystem of partners to create value and differentiation through the development of exceptional employee and customer experiences.
IBM iX helps design and deliver human-centered experiences across the customer lifecycle spanning sales, service, marketing and commerce. We help clients define strategy and accelerate time-to-value with insights and intelligent workflows using data and AI.
IBM iX helps design and deliver human-centered experiences to meet your ever-evolving employee needs with data-driven insights and intelligent workflows.
IBM helps companies build and deploy intelligent products and services that transform industries, drive loyalty and create new revenue streams.
We have identified seven business trends that we expect to shape the world in the next three years—and seven bets worth making to benefit from them.
Helping customers through their buyer journey and engaging, delighting and motivating them along the way requires the thoughtful, orchestrated execution of technology across your entire business.
Discover generative AI’s potential to drive market differentiation, enhance customer satisfaction, achieve cost savings, and boost employee productivity in this webinar.
Explore the 5 pillars of personalization that help create exceptional experience.
As the consumer metaverse progresses through the hype cycle, address opportunities by exploring 5 ways the metaverse creates tangible results for retailers.
To compete and win in this era, companies need to make customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) strategic priorities and unite the organization to fully execute on them.
