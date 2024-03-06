Home Consulting IBMIX IBM iX is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting
We take a design-led, data-driven approach to experience transformation
Build your business, by design

IBM iX® is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting. Working at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, we help the world’s most influential companies create better experiences, products and services that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.

With experience capabilities and partnerships spanning strategy, design, development and managed services across a global network of 60 studios, our human-centered approach to business design helps accelerate innovation and transformation at scale.

What's new

IBM supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants

IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firefly Generative AI
Benefits Local resources, global scale  

One of the largest experience design practices in the world, with nearly 60 design studios and a global network of strategists, designers, developers, technologists and data architects with deep industry, AI and ISV expertise.

 End-to-end capabilities  

As part of IBM, we offer true end-to-end capabilities at scale. From experience strategy to the design, delivery and optimization of employee and customer experiences, we harness the data, tools and technologies that make them possible.

 World-class strategic partnerships  

In addition to our own world-class AI and Cloud technologies, we work with a diverse ecosystem of partners to create value and differentiation through the development of exceptional employee and customer experiences.
Capabilities Customer experience transformation  

IBM iX helps design and deliver human-centered experiences across the customer lifecycle spanning sales, service, marketing and commerce. We help clients define strategy and accelerate time-to-value with insights and intelligent workflows using data and AI.

 

 Our customer lifecycle transformation capabilities Employee experience transformation

IBM iX helps design and deliver human-centered experiences to meet your ever-evolving employee needs with data-driven insights and intelligent workflows.

 Explore our employee experience capabilities Product engineering and service design  

IBM helps companies build and deploy intelligent products and services that transform industries, drive loyalty and create new revenue streams.

Co-create with IBM Garage
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Case studies Boots

Creating a digital commerce experience for Boots UK that builds on 173 years of innovation.

 MOL Group

Fueling revenue growth and loyalty with a new digital marketing platform.

 Audi

Deepening drivers’ connection and loyalty to the brand with an elevated digital experience.

 Campari Group

Giving brand owners a fast and efficient path to creating great digital experiences.

 IBM

IBM's own marketing transformation with Adobe radically simplified our marketing organization and tech stack.

 US Open

Transforming tennis data into insights to enhance the US Open experience.

Resources Seven Bets we expect to shape the world

We have identified seven business trends that we expect to shape the world in the next three years—and seven bets worth making to benefit from them.

 Why intelligent commerce is the future of business

Helping customers through their buyer journey and engaging, delighting and motivating them along the way requires the thoughtful, orchestrated execution of technology across your entire business.

 The smarter way to serve customers

Discover generative AI’s potential to drive market differentiation, enhance customer satisfaction, achieve cost savings, and boost employee productivity in this webinar.

 Personalize at scale

Explore the 5 pillars of personalization that help create exceptional experience.

 Drive value in the metaverse

As the consumer metaverse progresses through the hype cycle, address opportunities by exploring 5 ways the metaverse creates tangible results for retailers.

 Taking a design-led, data-driven approach to experience transformation

To compete and win in this era, companies need to make customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) strategic priorities and unite the organization to fully execute on them.

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

