Designing transformative digital products

Transformative digital products can unlock new lines of revenue, drive loyalty with expanded services and enhance employee productivity. With the deep product engineering expertise of Dialexa, an IBM Company, and IBM’s hybrid cloud and business transformation capabilities, we help clients turn ideas into differentiated product portfolios that accelerate growth. With a focus is on business process and outcomes optimization, our high-quality digital product engineering services help you every step of the way whether regarding product engineering teams, development cycles, scalability or accelerating time to market. Our maturity in strategy, design, technology advancements and software development ensure we help you build the right product, the right way, for the right market opportunity to make your digital product a success.

 Learn more about Dialexa, an IBM Company
Benefits A unique product approach

We’ve perfected a product approach that yields quantifiable results. Our pragmatic framework is defined by our track record of designing, building and launching successfully commercialized technology products.

 Extraordinary talent

Our team has a broad range of skills in areas such as conceptualization, methodology, product design, product development, prototyping, digital engineering, new technologies and transformation—designers who get engineering and engineers who get design.

 A culture of collaborative quality

Traditional QA activities are shared across the entire team to create collective accountability. Quality testing is continuous, occurring at all phases of your engagement and viewed not as a step in a process but as a desired outcome.
A proven framework
Our Dialexa Defined approach spans the three core elements of successful digital product engineering: strategy, development and performance.
Capabilities Enterprise product transformation

We help enterprises adopt and scale an innovative product mindset, from aligning around your business needs and analyzing market and customer demands to creating the product vision and roadmaps.

 Digital product engineering

We partner with clients—at any stage of the process—to evaluate existing products or identify untapped opportunities that can be translated into meaningful new products and services, supporting you with strategy, development and performance.

 Product managed services

We manage and improve the success rate of deployed products by leveraging our proven product management capabilities and automation for continuous development and support.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
IBM Garage™ is the collaborative, hands-on approach at the heart of IBM Consulting. It is the intersection of business strategy, design, technology, culture and innovation. Together we workshop the practices, develop the technologies and provide the expertise your business needs to help chart your transformation journey from ideation, to build, to scale. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Dialexa had product development skills that we did not. They helped us through the design and development process, which accelerated our go-to-market timeline. Michael Besedick VP of Analytics Surgical Directions Explore their journey to a tech-enabled services firm

Insights

A true product mindset balances customer value with business value and product value Download the IBV report
Bringing digital transformation to life: The digital product journey Why strategize, build, and launch is no longer a linear process Creating a flexible, scalable T-commerce product for market success
Meet our experts Scott Harper

Scott specializes in strategy, ideation, design, user experience, architecture, development, technology solutions and building amazing teams. Scott brings a strong product discipline, proven track-record for client delivery, and mindset of innovation and collaboration to drive digital transformation for enterprises across all industry sectors.

 Dixie Adams

Dixie has more than 25 years of experience in IT strategy, systems and technology deployment, and digital transformation. Dixie works closely with clients to create technology strategies that align to their business objectives and key imperatives.

 Matt Gierhart

Matt has nearly 20 years of experience building and launching digital products specializing in market strategy and team dynamics that connect a vision to an execution.

 Chris Garrick

Chris has over 25 years of strategy and technology consulting experience specializing in helping clients create business value and drive meaningful outcomes through innovation, transformation and end-to-end product creation.

 Samer Fallouh

Samer brings a unique blend of engineering expertise and leadership skills backed by a 12-year track record of success developing cutting-edge software and hardware products.

 Ellen Dowd

Ellen brings 25 years of consulting experience focused on emerging technologies, digital solutions and innovation.

 Markus Brandes

Markus is passionate about co-creating sustainable business impact with clients and Digital Product Engineering teams through user centric digitalization, AI/GenAI, Cloud and Open-Source. Leveraging his 25+ years of experience, he works closely with clients in the manufacturing and automotive industries to co-create value-oriented digital products and services and help them reinvent their business operations with intelligent workflows.
