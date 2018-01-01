Transformative digital products can unlock new lines of revenue, drive loyalty with expanded services and enhance employee productivity. With the deep product engineering expertise of Dialexa, an IBM Company, and IBM’s hybrid cloud and business transformation capabilities, we help clients turn ideas into differentiated product portfolios that accelerate growth. With a focus is on business process and outcomes optimization, our high-quality digital product engineering services help you every step of the way whether regarding product engineering teams, development cycles, scalability or accelerating time to market. Our maturity in strategy, design, technology advancements and software development ensure we help you build the right product, the right way, for the right market opportunity to make your digital product a success.
We’ve perfected a product approach that yields quantifiable results. Our pragmatic framework is defined by our track record of designing, building and launching successfully commercialized technology products.
Our team has a broad range of skills in areas such as conceptualization, methodology, product design, product development, prototyping, digital engineering, new technologies and transformation—designers who get engineering and engineers who get design.
Traditional QA activities are shared across the entire team to create collective accountability. Quality testing is continuous, occurring at all phases of your engagement and viewed not as a step in a process but as a desired outcome.
We help enterprises adopt and scale an innovative product mindset, from aligning around your business needs and analyzing market and customer demands to creating the product vision and roadmaps.
We partner with clients—at any stage of the process—to evaluate existing products or identify untapped opportunities that can be translated into meaningful new products and services, supporting you with strategy, development and performance.
We manage and improve the success rate of deployed products by leveraging our proven product management capabilities and automation for continuous development and support.
Scott specializes in strategy, ideation, design, user experience, architecture, development, technology solutions and building amazing teams. Scott brings a strong product discipline, proven track-record for client delivery, and mindset of innovation and collaboration to drive digital transformation for enterprises across all industry sectors.
Dixie has more than 25 years of experience in IT strategy, systems and technology deployment, and digital transformation. Dixie works closely with clients to create technology strategies that align to their business objectives and key imperatives.
Matt has nearly 20 years of experience building and launching digital products specializing in market strategy and team dynamics that connect a vision to an execution.
Chris has over 25 years of strategy and technology consulting experience specializing in helping clients create business value and drive meaningful outcomes through innovation, transformation and end-to-end product creation.
Samer brings a unique blend of engineering expertise and leadership skills backed by a 12-year track record of success developing cutting-edge software and hardware products.
Ellen brings 25 years of consulting experience focused on emerging technologies, digital solutions and innovation.
Markus is passionate about co-creating sustainable business impact with clients and Digital Product Engineering teams through user centric digitalization, AI/GenAI, Cloud and Open-Source. Leveraging his 25+ years of experience, he works closely with clients in the manufacturing and automotive industries to co-create value-oriented digital products and services and help them reinvent their business operations with intelligent workflows.
IBM iX helps the world's most influential companies create user experiences that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.
Envision, design, and deliver experiences that help earn loyalty and trust across the customer lifecycle.
Modernize the present, build new apps and manage autonomously as part of your digital transformation.
Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
