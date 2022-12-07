Home Consulting Microsoft IBM Consulting® for Microsoft

Across multiple industries, IBM specializes in helping clients tailor their secure hybrid multicloud journey to Microsoft Cloud, including business application development, migration, modernization, and management. IBM Consulting helps clients achieve their business needs and get the most from their Microsoft investments by leveraging the full potential of AI and Microsoft Cloud. With open innovation using Red Hat OpenShift and leveraging IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator. IBM Consulting brings trusted expertise built from 30-years as a Microsoft partner.
IBM and Microsoft enterprise services collaborate to give clients increased business intelligence to identify and capture opportunities with speed and resiliency.

IBM’s Garage methodology for cloud enables clients to optimize application migration and modernization on the Microsoft Azure cloud.

IBM’s security services use advanced frameworks to ensure compliance and a secure digital transformation.
IBM Consulting and Microsoft offer custom-built AI assistants developed for specific
tasks, leveraging a Copilot development AI platform to address unique business needs and enhance productivity.

IBM, Microsoft and SAP have strategically partnered to offer support and services to simplify your move to SAP S/4HANA with speed and resiliency without interrupting critical business processes.

IBM offers a wide range of services for Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) such as consulting, build cloud-native, migration/modernization on AKS and DevOps and helping clients utilize the benefits of containerization, high availability and agility.

IBM offers a range of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Industry Solutions spanning banking, insurance, public sector and agriculture.

Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Use cases SAP workloads on Microsoft Azure

Modernize your legacy ERPs to SAP on Microsoft Cloud with a security first and sustainability first approach at scale.

 Read the ebook Modernize SAP workloads on Microsoft Azure Mainframe application modernization

Improve agility, optimize costs and lower risk using a hybrid cloud solution approach to accelerate mainframe application modernization that leverages the core strengths and attributes of the IBM mainframe together with the extensive cloud services available on Microsoft Cloud.

 Read the blog Create sustainable and future-ready manufacturing operations

Build resiliency and sustainability into your business operations on Microsoft Cloud.

 Read the blog Accelerate application modernization

De-risk modernization on Microsoft Cloud with flexibility to re-platform middleware, rehost or refactor and build apps.

Case studies Glen Dimplex brings sustainable solutions to global markets

Focusing on green technologies, the electrical appliance and equipment firm is working with IBM to build a modern workplace with integrated global workflows supported by SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.

Wintershall DEA create a strong, scalable data science platform

The oil and natural gas company partnered with IBM and its Microsoft services to create a strong, scalable data science platform and drive AI initiatives through Center of Competency (CoC).

Neste builds a global ERP platform in its drive toward renewable fuels

The energy company partnered with IBM Consulting and its knowledge of Microsoft products to implement SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure across most of its operations to provide transparent supply chain capabilities.

Choose your right partner to make your digital transformation a reality
Modernize SAP workloads on Microsoft Azure

Accelerate business transformation and growth with strategic alliances.

 Monitor your SAP applications running on Azure with IBM and Microsoft technology
