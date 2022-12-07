Address your evolving GenAI use cases with IBM Copilot Runway, a new offering that creates custom copilots for your enterprise's unique needs
Across multiple industries, IBM specializes in helping clients tailor their secure hybrid multicloud journey to Microsoft Cloud, including business application development, migration, modernization, and management. IBM Consulting helps clients achieve their business needs and get the most from their Microsoft investments by leveraging the full potential of AI and Microsoft Cloud. With open innovation using Red Hat OpenShift and leveraging IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator. IBM Consulting brings trusted expertise built from 30-years as a Microsoft partner.
Podcast: The power of collaboration: How IBM teams up with Microsoft
Empower Application Modernization with AI using IBM and Microsoft
IBM and Microsoft enterprise services collaborate to give clients increased business intelligence to identify and capture opportunities with speed and resiliency.
IBM’s Garage methodology for cloud enables clients to optimize application migration and modernization on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
IBM’s security services use advanced frameworks to ensure compliance and a secure digital transformation.
IBM Consulting and Microsoft offer custom-built AI assistants developed for specific
tasks, leveraging a Copilot development AI platform to address unique business needs and enhance productivity.
IBM, Microsoft and SAP have strategically partnered to offer support and services to simplify your move to SAP S/4HANA with speed and resiliency without interrupting critical business processes.
IBM offers a wide range of services for Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) such as consulting, build cloud-native, migration/modernization on AKS and DevOps and helping clients utilize the benefits of containerization, high availability and agility.
IBM offers a range of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Industry Solutions spanning banking, insurance, public sector and agriculture.
IBM’s cloud security services use advanced frameworks to ensure compliance and a secure digital transformation.
Modernize your legacy ERPs to SAP on Microsoft Cloud with a security first and sustainability first approach at scale.
Improve agility, optimize costs and lower risk using a hybrid cloud solution approach to accelerate mainframe application modernization that leverages the core strengths and attributes of the IBM mainframe together with the extensive cloud services available on Microsoft Cloud.
Build resiliency and sustainability into your business operations on Microsoft Cloud.
De-risk modernization on Microsoft Cloud with flexibility to re-platform middleware, rehost or refactor and build apps.
Focusing on green technologies, the electrical appliance and equipment firm is working with IBM to build a modern workplace with integrated global workflows supported by SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.
The oil and natural gas company partnered with IBM and its Microsoft services to create a strong, scalable data science platform and drive AI initiatives through Center of Competency (CoC).
The energy company partnered with IBM Consulting and its knowledge of Microsoft products to implement SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure across most of its operations to provide transparent supply chain capabilities.
Accelerate business transformation and growth with strategic alliances.
